Two Pastors kill female Church member for rituals

Two pastors, Olusola Akindele, 42, and Ayodele Bamiduro, 42, have been arrested for allegedly beheading a female church member.

It was gathered that the victim was killed for ritual purposes, and the victim was later buried in the church premises, after demise.

The suspects; Akindele, and Bamiduro, of the Lion of Judah Church of Christ, 13, Robiyan Avenue, Robiyan, near Ijoko, were arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command.

Their arrest was reportedly facilitated following an investigation after the woman’s remains were found.

