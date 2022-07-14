Governor Akeredolu backs Tinubu’s choice of Shettima

.Urges Nigerians to choose competence over religion

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on Nigerians to vote for competence, saying the faith of any vice-president does not affect performance in government.

There have been mixed reactions since the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, announced his choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

While some have described it as lack of sensitivity and respect to Christians, others have described Tinubu as a tolerant Muslim married to a Christian.

Weighing in on the issue, Akeredolu said Muslim-Muslim ticket had nothing to do with performance.

He said that “the work stops on the president’s table.

“Let’s vote for someone that can do something. The work stops on the table of the President. It is the President that you are voting for. He decides what happens. Whether it’s a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian, it should not matter to us in the South because we fought for this.

“I have no doubt that given the opportunity from what he has done in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu will turn things around for better,” he said at the swearing-in of two new commissioners held at the at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The new Commissioners were Mr Sowore Akinwumi Samson and Mr Ologbese Adeboboye Joseph.

He charged them to shun distraction from members of their families, friends and political associates.

Akeredolu said he was excited to have personalities imbued with the requisite capacity for the advancement of the cause of good governance.

He stressed that his administration would always be bold to demand commitment and loyalty which must be absolute, adding that his administration commenced a political journey on the path of rectitude.

“We are encouraged by the ceaseless stream of evocations expressing, not only approval of our modest inputs to protect lives and property in the discharge of our immediate mandate in Ondo State, but also, and more importantly, messages delivered by organisations, coupled with the actual visits and donations by prominent and revered patriots in solidarity with the government of Ondo State and, especially, the Olowo-in-Council and the people of Owo Kingdom on the horrendous crime committed in the ancient Kingdom against the people have been soul-lifting.

“We equally express profound gratitude for the condolence messages received from foreign missions, the Federal and State Governments, numerous individuals within the country and from across the globe.

“We are grateful indeed that all of us shunned partisanship and stood against barbarism. We are determined to stamp out the roots of evil, planted by those whose design is to create confusion among the various groups of our people. The signs are ominous but our collective resolve will defeat perfidy, ultimately,” he said.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief Judge of the State, Justice Williams Akintoroye; APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; the Kalasuwe of Apoiland, Oba (Professor) Adejimola Amuseghan, among several other dignitaries and top government functionaries.

Spouses of the new commissioners and family members were also in attendance.