7 people swept  away in Lagos two days rain.  

Seven persons have died in flooded areas in Lagos state .

This was revealed by the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA in it’s post emergency phase assessment made available to journalists on Wednesday .

NEMA south west spokesperson Mr Ibrahim Farinlonye said ” the unprecedented rainfall of Friday, 8th July, and Saturday, 9th July, 2022 have revealed that about that 7 people, 3 children of same parent and 4 adults died as a result of the flooding that was witnessed during the 2 days continuous rainfall.

About 8 lives were also saved during the period”.

He stated further that ” The 3 siblings that lost their lives were residing at a church house belonging to Mercy of Christ Apostolic Church situated in an uncompleted building.

The siblings, MICHAEL18years,

Elizabeth 17 years and TIMI 14 years were reportedly said to have been swept away while trying to relocate from their room to the main church structure but the youngest child, TIMI 14 years who was said to be asthmatic while trying to climb the plank linking their room to the church building slipped. The rest of the siblings while trying to rescue their sibling were also swept away.

NEMA, while on a condolence visit to the families met the members of Progressive Community Development Area representatives who conducted the Agency round the areas.

The bereaved parents were said to be on bereavement somewhere but NEMA team had a brief meeting with the community leaders on the way forward.

An appeal was made to them that for the rest of the year, the community must embark on awareness and sensitization campaigns on safe actions to avoid the situation that they experienced during the period.The Community leaders also informed NEMA that in the same community 4 siblings of same parents. were also swept away on the same day but the community members rallied round and rescued the 4 of them.

The is located at Oke Isagun, Agbado Oke, Oko LCDA, Alimosho Local Government Area. Members of the Programme CDA briefed NEMA that rainwater from Meiran, Abbatoir, Alagbado, Agege and Toll gate converged and channeled to their community”.

The follow up story on the Oyatoki, Orile Agege flood remain 4 rescued alive and 2 dead.NEMA was at the scene for a post emergency phase assessment and met Honourable Adejare, Member, House of Representative representing Agege Federal Constituency who was on condolence and assessment visit to the area.The Honourable had directed the community members to block the road to prevent vehicular movement anytime they observed that the rainfall is intense and may cause havoc.

He promised to liaise with the Local Government Authority and the Divisional Police Officer on this advise in order to save lives.

Another 2 male adults were swept away while) trying to cross over a road along Alagnole – Akute Road by Four Gate Hotel, Akute in Ogun State, a border community to Lagos State.The 3rd male adult that was saved is still on admission in the hospital but recovering fast.Other areas that have serious impacts but did not involved lives are: Mushin, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Agege and Eti Osa LGAs.