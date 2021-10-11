Gov. Zulum receive more Chibok girls escaped from B’Haram custody with nine children

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

No fewer than six new Chibok girls abducted by members of Book Haram insurgents at various villages in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State have escaped from their abductors along Yadi Buni axis of Yobe State.

The escaped girls who were between 20 and 25 years old, among them an eight-month-old pregnant alongside their nine children, were presented to the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Monday in his office in Musa Usman Secretariat.

Presenting the escaped girls to the Governor, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, said: “Your Excellency, these girls have shown the resilience the Borno women are known for. They trekked for six days from Boko Haram custody along Buni Yadi axis of Yobe State to the Damboa before they were rescued by security operatives”.

“The three of them were abducted on the 3rd of October 2020, while the other ones were abducted on 5th of May, 2021”, she said.

Gambo explained that those three abducted at Takulashu village of Chibok are Maryam Ishaya with one child, Racheal Simon with two children and Esther Ayuba with two children, while Alheri Ezekiel has two children, Victoria Andrew and Victoria James also with two children were abducted from Cofure village, Hong town in Adamawa State.

Responding, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who expressed happiness while receiving the freed girls, said the government was doing everything possible to ensure speedy reconstruction and reintegration of all victims of Boko Haram terrorists into the society.

“I am very happy to receive you my daughters after you fell prey to Boko Haram terrorists. We thank God Almighty for rescuing and protecting you from the hands of terrorists. As a government, we will do everything possible to reintegrate and support you to continue to leave your normal lives within the society as we handed you over to your respective families”, Zulum said.

The Governor said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in collaboration with Borno State government and security agencies will act appropriately to profile thousands of surrendered Boko Haram terrorists, especially farmers and the innocent ones who were abducted and forcefully co-opted into the terrorism group, with a view to reintegrating them back to society.

