Gov. Uzodinma inaugurates Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission, name  Engr. Sam Nwire  as Chairman

The executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma has inaugurated Engr. Sam Nwire, former Special Adviser to the Governor on Power as the Chairman Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ISERC) .

The inauguration took place at the Executive Chambers , Government House Imo State with other eight Commissioners of the Imo State Electricity regulatory Commission (ISERC) while, Barrister Chinemerem Ugochukwu Nnawuihe as the Secretary.

The other members of the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission are: Engr. Bede Opara, Engr. Celestine Onwuharaonye, Hon. Lady Chidinma Oparaocha, Mr. Nnamdi Okwuosa, Barr. (Mrs.) Ogechi Ogu and Barr. (Mrs) Adaobi Aniche.

The Governor charged them to commit their wealth of experience to deliver on the mandate given to them.

Governor Uzodimma informed that if the State must have a robust economy, that will be sustainable, it must “start with power, which is electricity.”

He recalled that moving power generation and distribution from the exclusive list of the 1999 Constitution as amended to the concurrent list has given the States the opportunity to source for their own power generation, distribution and transmission.

He said that Imo State is taking advantage of the alteration in the Constitution to source for her own power and to effectively accomplish the dream, there will be need for audit of Imo State’s assets in the old power company, hence the importance of the Commission.

Governor Uzodimma said that the assemblage of highly tested and professional members, men and women,into the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission was to ensure that they liaise with the Federal, State and Local Governments to ensure that the above target is realised.

“The State Electricity Regulatory Commission is made up of men and women with vast experience in the power sector who can always interface and achieve results without disappointing the expectations of the Government.”

Interestingly, the Governor announced that Imo State has secured technical and financial support amounting to $200million from her private partners which will be injected into the Imo power project and that all the financial involvement will be executed by the partners with Imo contributing no dime and borrowing no dime for the project.

Expressing his confidence on the power project, the Governor said that Imo State will soon express 24 hours power supply in all the Local Government Areas, with the Orashi Electricity Company Limited fully activated to light up Imo come January 2025.

He therefore charged members of the Electricity company Commission to work very hard to ensure they do not disappoint the government and people of Imo State, assuring that the Government will give them all the necessary support as well as providing the enabling environment they need to succeed.

Governor Uzodimma specifically urged the Chairman and his team to persuade the Federal Government to give back to Imo State her assets in the original power sector to enable them supply power to Imo State.

The Governor regretted that before he came on board Imo State did not have an economy and promised that by the end of his administration, he must have created an economy Imo people will be proud and happy with, and enjoined the Electricity Regulatory Commission members to go and work with the Orashi Electricity Company Limited to deliver on the mandate they have.

Engr Nwire thanked the Governor for finding them worthy for the appointments, reposing in them the enormous responsibility and promised not to disappoint the Governor, the Government and people of Imo State.

However, other stakeholders who spoke with our correspondent on the appointment of members of the commission applauded the Gov Uzodinma ,stressing that this is one of the best appointment ever made by Governor Hope Uzodinma in that all the eight commissioners are square pegs in square holes.

Lauding the appointment, as chairman of the ISERC, Professor Aloy Ejiogu, Former Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, said: “We know Sam will perform as always.

May God abide in him, as he tackles the issue of electricity diarrhea in IMO State rural communities.”

At the screening session held yesterday at the legislative chambers, the pedigree of Chairman and Chief Executive, Engr. Sam Nwaire stood out as someone who has dreamed, worked and lived electricity in Nigeria.

He has the requisite cognate experience at the top end of the electricity industry. He worked in the National Electric Power Authority, rising throw the ranks from marketing to Operations and later Corporate Energy Administration and Management. He literally supervised the transition of NEPA to Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). Honourable Sam Nwaire is also a Comrade and participated in all strategic decision making of electricity workers union, having risen to be Deputy National President before the Federal government decided to unbundle PHCN.

After unbundling the PHCN, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company of Nigeria grabbed him with two hands to help them build and grow the operations and marketing as Chief Operating Officer of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company of Nigeria. They were faster than other Electricity Distribution Companies which also wanted him to help them grow their Company . Although he agreed to work for the EKEDC for only 5 years contract.