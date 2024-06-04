Strike: Senate attacks labour over shut down of national grid, disruption of Hajj flights.

AKOR SYLVESTER and Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate Tuesday at plenary condemned what it considered some excessive actions taken by members of Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) and Trade Union Congress ( TUC) during the nationwide strike for new minimum wage on Monday.

It specifically declared that the shut down of the National Grid by some labour unionists was more of economic sabotage than agitation for new minimum wage and also disruption of Hajj flight .

It consequently declared that such unguarded actions would not be allowed to re – occur as laws against it would be reflected in the new national minimum wage Act that would be enacted soon after submission of bill to that effect by the executive .

Senate’s exceptions to the alleged excesses of labour unionists during the just suspended nationwide strike , came to the fore through motion sponsored on the strike action and new minimum wage by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour, Senator Diket Plang ( APC Plateau Central ).

Senator Plang had in the motion , requested the Senate to call on the federal government to expedite action on new minimum wage as a way of stopping the industrial unrest which was however overtaken by sudden suspension of the strike by labour.

But in his remarks , the President of the Senate , Senator Godswill Akpabio said though it was heartwarming that the strike has been suspended but excesses made by some labour unionists need to be frowned at .

” One of such excesses , was the shut down of the National Grid which is more of an economic sabotage than agitation for new minimum wage .

” Disruption of Hajj flight by some other labour unionists as said by the Deputy President of the Senate , is also not palatable being a religious exercise .

” Also , disruption or prevention of students from writing their West African School Certificate Examination by some labour unionists during the strike was bad because the examination is not organized by Nigeria but West African Countries “, he said.

He added that such actions would not be allowed to be repeated as required laws against them , would be reflected in the new National Minimum Wage Bill expected from the executive very soon .

He however commended the labour unions for calling off the strike

” I want to thank the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress for listening to the voice of Nigerians and the international community by calling off the strike to enable negotiations to continue and we wish them well in the negotiations.

“On our part, we will continue to do our best by making contributions and at the same time awaiting the incoming Bill on Minimum Wage for us to enact for the benefit of all Nigerians”, he said .

However, After recording huge success in two days of the nationwide indefinite strike it embarked upon over non completion of the new minimum wage negotiation and the hike in electricity tariff, the organised labour yesterday relaxed the industrial action to create the right ambience for negotiation to continue unhindered.

It relaxed the indefinite nationwide strike action for One Week from Tuesday to allow the Federal Government commit to a concrete and acceptable National Minimum Wage; take definitive steps to reverse the electricity tariff hike back to N66/kwh and abolish the discriminatory classification of electricity consumers into Bands.

The communique issued at the end the joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and signed by the president of NLC, Joe Ajaero and that of TUC, Festus Osifo, mandated the National Leadership of the union to continue to maintain open channels of communication with the Federal Government to negotiate and secure favourable outcomes for Nigerian workers and people.

It also directed all affiliate unions and State Councils to Relax the indefinite nationwide strike and return to their respective workplaces immediately.

The NEC-in-Session expressed profound gratitude to Nigerian workers and the general public for their unwavering support and solidarity in this critical struggle for improved living and working conditions.

The NLC and TUC in the communique said they remain committed to pursuing all necessary actions to protect the rights and welfare of all Nigerian people and workers, and urged all to await further directives while the negotiation continues.

The communique further explained that: “Following the successful commencement of the indefinite nationwide strike action initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on June 3, 2024, the National Executive Councils (NEC) of both organizations convened a joint meeting to deliberate on the recent offer from the Federal Government of Nigeria concerning a higher national minimum wage at a meeting which lasted several hours yesterday.

“The NEC also reviewed the government’s position on other critical demands, particularly the reversal of the electricity tariff hike and the cessation of the discriminatory classification of electricity consumers into Bands.

“The NEC-in-session further examined the circumstances behind our withdrawal from the Tripartite national minimum wage negotiation process within the context of the behaviour of the federal government towards the exercise and the content of the Understanding reached with organised Labour.

“The NEC critically examined the following key issues: The Federal Government’s proposal to commit to a higher national minimum wage. The ongoing demands for the reversal of the electricity tariff hike back to N66/kwh. The demand for the stoppage of the apartheid classification of electricity consumers into Bands. The reasons for withdrawing from the Tripartite Committee for the Negotiation of the National Minimum Wage. The content of the memorandum of understanding reached with the Federal Government at the meeting of Monday, the 3rd of June, 2024

“On the National Minimum Wage: The NEC-in-Session acknowledges the personal offer by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commit to a higher National Minimum Wage above the N60,000 (Sixty thousand Naira) on offer.

“On Electricity Tariff Hike and Classification: The NEC-in-Session is deeply disappointed by the government’s silence and lack of concrete action regarding the reversal of the electricity tariff hike and the abolition of the apartheid classification of electricity consumers into Bands. The NEC reaffirms that these issues are critical to alleviating the financial burden on Nigerian workers and the general populace. The electricity tariff hike and discriminatory Band classification remain unacceptable and must be addressed alongside the wage increase.

“On The Reason for Withdrawing from the Wage Setting Process: The NEC-insession frowned at the refusal of the federal government to go beyond the N60,000 (Six thousand Naira) at the ongoing national minimum wage negotiation exercise which compelled our withdrawal.

“On The Agreement with the Federal Government: The NEC-in-session affirms that the federal government has agreed that their offer of N60,000 (Sixty thousand Naira) was not sufficient and has therefore shown commitment to making better Wage offer to Nigerian workers and reaching agreement on the same within one week”.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had, on Friday last week, declared nationwide Indefinite strike beginning from Sunday midnight being 3rd of June, 2024, over government’s failure to offer workers acceptable minimum wage and the refusal to reverse the hike in electricity tariff.

Labour had recently pegged their new minimum wage demand at N494,000, coming down from initial demand of N617,000 as new minimum wage.

But after series of negotiation meetings with the Federal government and the meeting of Thursday 31st May, 2024, the organised labour said the N60.000 offered Nigerian workers by the Federal government as new minimum wage, was not acceptable, considering the economic realities of the country.

The president of the TUC, Festus Osifo who spoke at the emergency press conference of the organised labour in Abuja Thursday, said government’s key representative in the negotiation team refused to attend the Thursday meeting, apart from the minister of state for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha.

He said, that act of government showed that it was not ready to conclude minimum wage negotiation and offer workers acceptable minimum wage.

The TUC president said the organised labour has no choice than to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike, beginning from Monday 3rd June, 2024.

On his part, the NLC president, Joe Ajaero said ordinary invitation to labour for dialogue by federal government without agreement signed and tangible commitment, would not lead to calling off the strike when it begins on Monday.

He directed all affiliate unions to begin mobilisation for the strike across the country, while appealing to Nigerians to bear with the workers over the decision.

The text of the press conference reads: “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) express grave

concern and disappointment over the Federal Governments failure to conclude and pass into Law a new National Minimum Wage Act and reverse the vexatious hike in electricity tariff to N65/kwh.

“Today’s meeting further demonstrated the unseriousness and apparent contempt with

which the Nigerian state holds the demands of Nigerian workers and people. No Governor was present and Ministers absent except the Minister of state for Labour and

Employment who doubles as a conciliator.

“There was none present on the side of the government with appropriate authority to commit them to any outcome; in essence,

Government abandoned the meeting. We consider this disdainful and shows lack of commitment to a successful National Minimum Wage negotiation exercise.

“You will all recall that during the last May Day celebration on the 1st of May2024, we issued a clear ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the conclusion of this critical exercise by the end of the month. However, there has been no significant progress or commitment from the government towards meeting this demand.

“We also demanded a reversal of the last hike in electricity tariff to N225/kwh back to N65/kwh and stoppage of the apartheid categorization of consumers into Bands. We carried out a nationwide one day protest on the 13th day of May 2024 giving the

government until the last day of this month to take action but the government has not entirely shown any positive response despite the national outrage at this insensitive hike.

“Nigerian workers, who are the backbone of our nation’s economy, deserve fair and decent wages that reflect the current economic realities. It is disheartening that despite our repeated calls and the clear ultimatum issued, the government continues to neglect its responsibility to the workforce. It has rather than engage in a dialogue persistently raised its attack dogs to seek to denigrate and intimidate trade union leaders”.

Continuing, the It text said: ” It continues to remain our belief that the people ought to be the only reason for governance and nothing else. Government must therefore seek the welfare of the people at all times and refusal to put the people first compels all patriots to take the right step in assisting the government govern well. The hike in electricity tariff impoverishes

furtherthe already suffering people and denies them the right to decent living. Instead of taking remedial action or engaging in a meaningful dialogue, Nigerians were visited with a barrage of the usual propaganda.

“In light of this persistent inaction, we, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), hereby issue a notice of commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike to the Federal Government. We reiterate that since the National Minimum Wage negotiation exercise has not been concluded and the agreed wage passed into law; the hike in electricity tariff not reversed and categorization of consumers into Bands not stopped as demanded; Nigerian workers are compelled by these failures to embark on an indefinite nationwide industrial action beginning on

Monday, the 3rdof June, 2024 to press home our demands.

“The NLC and TUC are united in this cause, and we call on all our affiliates and state Councils, Civil Society Organizations, market men and women and the general populace to prepare for a decisive action. We cannot and will not accept any further delays or excuses. The welfare of Nigerian workers and people is non-negotiable, and we are ready

to take all necessary steps to ensure that their rights are protected and their voices heard.

“We regret the inconveniences this refusal of the federal government to heed our demands may cause all of us but we assure you of our determination to pursue this cause to its conclusion”.

However, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to present the cost implications for a new minimum wage within two days.

Tinubu gave the order at a meeting with the government negotiation team led by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, George Akume, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in an interview with correspondents after the closed-door meeting on Tuesday.

Idris said the President had a meeting with the representatives of the Federal Government in the negotiation with the labour on the minimum wage.

He noted, “The president has just summoned a meeting of all those who negotiated on behalf of the federal government led by the secretary to the government of the federation, the minister of finance was there, the minister of budget planning, the minister of information, the minister of budget and national planning, the minister of labour, and the NNPCL GMD.

“We were all there to look at all issues and the president has directed the minister of finance to do the numbers and get back to him between today and tomorrow so that we can have figures ready for negotiation with labour.”

Idris assured of the president’s readiness to accept the committee’s resolutions, noting that “The president is determined to go with what the committee has said, and he’s also looking at the welfare of Nigerians.

“Government is not against or opponent of labour discussions, the government is not an opponent of wage increase but what is there is that government is always there to ensure that there is a balance between what government pronouncement is and what the realities are on the ground.

“And therefore, we will work assiduously to ensure that whatever promises the government makes are promises that will be kept. That is the idea of this meeting.”

Furthermore, he said President Tinubu had directed the government representatives to work collectively with the organised private sector and the sub-nationals to achieve a new affordable wage award for Nigerians.

Idris explained, “The President has given a matching order that all those who have negotiated on behalf of the federal government and all those who are representatives of organised private sectors, the sub nationals to come together to have a new wage award that is affordable, sustainable and that is also realistic for Nigerians.

“The wage award is not just that of the federal government as I mentioned earlier, the sub-nationals are involved, the organised private sector is involved; it was labour that stepped out during that procedure. Now we have come back to the negotiation table.”

The minister assured that all hands would be on deck to present a new minimum wage for Nigerians in one week.

“All of us will work together assiduously within the next one week to ensure that we have a new wage for Nigeria that is acceptable, sustainable and also realistic,” Idris said.

Other members of the team with organised labour include; Ministers of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Labour, Information as well as the group Managing Director and chief executive officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited.

Members of the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, on Tuesday, suspended their strike for five days.

The strike which commenced on Monday was called to protest the failure of the Federal Government to approve a new minimum wage by May 31.