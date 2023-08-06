Gov Otti duly resigned from APC,  PDP, ignore their propaganda, says Abia govt

The government of Abia State has debunked an allegation that the state governor, Alex Otti, did not duly resign his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, says the claim that Otti didn’t resign properly, was a propaganda taken too far.

The statement reads:“The attention of the Governor of Abia state has been drawn to the ridiculous report being sponsored and circulated by some wailing opposition politicians who are at the tribunal to challenge his victory, alleging that the Governor did not resign his membership of the All Progress Congress (APC) before joining Labour Party, on whose platform he contested and won the March 18 Governorship election.

“We had chosen to ignore the peddlers of the false and unfounded report because of our resolve to ignore cheap distractions and face the business of governance squarely, coupled with our informed understanding that media razzmatazz, self-serving fabrications and propaganda do not win a case in court, especially for unpopular candidates with incurable baggage, however, on realising that our silence is causing unnecessary panic amongst some of our innocent members, we therefore wish to clear the air by stating as follows:

“1. Governor Alex Otti duly resigned his membership of the APC at his ward in line with the provisions of the Constitution before joining the Labour Party. His resignation letter was duly received and acknowledged by the then ward Chairman who prior to that time was recognised at all levels as the Ward Chairman.

“2. The individual being paraded by the defeated APC Governorship candidate Chief Ikechi Emenike as the APC Chairman of Ward 5 Isialangwa South LGA is an impostor hired to do a failed dirty job, so he and his paymasters should be ignored.

“3. The very unpopular and roundly defeated APC and PDP candidates have realised how terribly bad their cases in court are, having failed woefully to prove that they even stood a chance of winning the Governorship election, have now resorted to disinformation and mischief while hoping to actualize the impossible mission of stealing the people’s mandate through the back door.

“4. Finally, Governor Otti wishes to reassure Abians, that the mandate unanimously given to him is safe and secure and can never be stolen by those who merchandise politics for personal gains, and that he would continue to serve the people with passion and sincerity.”