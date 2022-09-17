Gov Ortom loses foster father

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has announced the death of his foster father and political leader, Elder Vanger Iyorhon. He was aged 84.

Elder Iorhon died in Makurdi, the Benue State capital after a brief illness.

The Governor said in Makurdi that late Vanger Iorhon was an astute political leader and mentor who introduced him to politics.

“He gave me the tutelage that enabled me to win election in 1990 as the Chairman of Guma Local Government Council of Benue State. He monitored and has seen me through my trajectory in politics,” Ortom stated.

Elder Iorhon was elected as a Councillor in the old Makurdi local government between 1977 to 1979 shortly before the military handed over power to civilians in 1979.

During the administration of the first civilian governor of Benue state, Aper Aku, the late Elder Iorhon was appointed as supervisory councillor of his local government area.

As a political leader, the late Iorhon was a prominent Member of G14; a political strategy group of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP from the 14 Tiv speaking local government areas of the state.

He was also a member of MINDA PDP Elders Forum as well as State Caucus where he played influential roles.

During the run up to the 2015 and 2019 general elections, the late Iyorhon led other from MINDA elders to all nooks and crannies of the state when he mobilized and campaigned for the election of Ortom to the office of governor.

On the community level, late Iorhon once served as President General of Masev, Ihyarev, Nongov Development Association and contributed immensely to the development of the area.

The late political and community leader hailed from Gbayange kindred in Nzorov council ward of Guma local government area of Benue State.

Night Vigil and Christian wake keep will hold in his Makurdi residence on Sunday, September 18th.

His body will be conveyed to Gbajimba on Monday, September 19th for another wake keep.

A requeim mass will be held in his honour on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 in Gbajimba while interment will be at Tse Iorhon village.

For a better society