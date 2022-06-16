Champion Newspapers Limited
Gov Okowa emerges as Atiku’s running mate

.... I'm not afraid of taking difficult decision 

By Peter
20
OBIORA IFOH, Abuja 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar has announced Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the March 2023 presidential election.

Atiku in his speech gave the criteria for choosing the Dr. Okowa which include his legislative and executive experience. He is also seen as a team player and a man that can give qualitative advise.

Champion newspapers had exclusively reported that Governor Okowa is the prefared choice of Atiku in spite of the fact that the Panel had submitted the name of Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike as the candidate.

Wike has not been sighted at the meeting, though virtually all the notable leaders of the party including Okowa are present at the meeting.

There is also police reinforcement at the party Secretariat over any expected influx of uninvited guests.

Details later. ….

