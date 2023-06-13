Gov Nwifuru forwards 35 Commissioner Nominees to Ebonyi Assembly for Screening/Confirmation

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has forwarded a list of 35 Commissioner Nominees, to the State House of Assembly for screening.

The New Speaker of the House Hon Moses Ije Odunwa, announced this on Tuesday during the first inaugural session of the Assembly.

Hon Odunwa restated that the Nominees have been directed to appear before the Lawmakers on Wednesday 14th June for Screening.

He said the announcement followed a Letter written to the Lawmakers by the State Chief Executive, requesting for the screening and possibly confirmation.

Hon Odunwa named the Commissioner Nominees to include a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Barrister Ómárí Omaka, immediate past Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly Hon Victor Chukwu, the Son of former Governor of the State Chief Elechi Elechi, former Chairmen of Onicha and Ohaozara Local Government Areas Mr Felix Igboke and Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku respectively.

Others include former Chairman of Ezza North Local Government Aréa Mr. Ikeuwa Omebe, and ex-Member of the State House of Assembly Hon Valentine Okike among others.