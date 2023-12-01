Gov. Bago signs Executive Order on Niger State Green Economy Initiative

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has signed an Executive Order on the Green Economy.

The Executive order which was cited as “the Niger State Green Economy Initiative Order (No.3), 2023 stipulates that the Green Economy Initiative shall be driven by the State Blueprint that details the strategic pillars and outlines the strategic key performance indicators, targets and timelines of the transition into a green economy.

Also enshrined in the Order, Niger State Government shall produce a State-Wide Land Use and Economic Development Plan to guide investment decisions and ensure investments that would stabilize the green transition and ensure that it is properly coordinated and planned.

The Order further directed all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the State to adhere strictly to the initiative, adding that appropriate sanction will be carried out on any violator of the Executive Order.

Singing the Executive Order shortly before the commencement of the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) Meeting at the Council Chambers, Government House, Minna, Governor Umaru Bago explained that the Executive Order was to ensure effective implementation of the Green Economy Policy.

Governor Umaru Bago appreciated Media Practitioners for the wide coverage given to his administration and encouraged them not to relent.

Recall that the Present administration initiated the Green Economy Policy, and hosted the first summit on initiative with the view to turn around the economy of the State and engender socio-economic development.

With the signing of Executive Order Three, the initiative has come to stay and its implementation is sacrosanct.

