Gov. Adeleke felicitates Christians on Christmas, preaches love

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ celebration.

In his Christmas message through his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Saturday, Adeleke described Christmas as a moment that reflects the love of God for mankind which should be emulated.

The governor who had earlier announced the distribution of rice urged the distribution committees in all the 332 wards of the state to ensure equity and transparency for the intended beneficiaries to be well served.