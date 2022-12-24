Gov. Adeleke felicitates Christians on Christmas, preaches love

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ celebration.
In his Christmas message through his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Saturday, Adeleke described Christmas as a moment that reflects the love of God for mankind which should be emulated.
The governor who had earlier announced the distribution of rice urged the distribution committees in all the 332 wards of the state to ensure equity and transparency for the intended beneficiaries to be well served.
He called for a renewed commitment to the service of humanity in line with the true teaching of Jesus Christ, adding that the progress of the society should be aimed at always.
“This season is another opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the true teachings of Jesus Christ, which has love at its heart. In love, we will have no trouble enduring each others’ differences and live in harmony, which holds the key to prosperity.
“As much as I share in the joy that comes with the period, may I indulge us not to forget the very essence of the celebration, and in that regard, ensure we use the occasion to bond with our neighbours and more, help the needy,” he stated in the message.
While enjoining Christians to be moderate in their celebrations, Governor Adeleke called for prayer for the country and Osun in particular to overcome the myriad of challenges faced in governance.
“Just as the birth of Jesus Christ opened up a new chapter for mankind, I want to assure Osun people of my administration’s commitment to improving their situation by making sure available resources count for their good.”
Governor Adeleke projected a better situation for the people in the new year, charging them to prepare their PVCs to elect good leaders that will serve their interest.
