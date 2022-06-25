Gospel Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu buried in her hometown Isochi, Abia

The late renowned gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu has been laid to rest in her hometown Amakpoko village Umuaku Community Isochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia state .

Her body arrived for burial around noon Saturday and was received in her father’s compound in Amakpoko Umuaku Community .

The burial church service was conducted by the Dunamis church and her children were present to say final good bye to their mother .

In her speech the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency election, Hon Barr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha commiserated with the family of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu and promised that she will pay the school fees of the four children up to university level.

“I have paid the first quarter of the school fees on June 3rd ,2022 and I have decided to pay the school fees of the four children to university level ”

The Deputy Chief Whip representing Isukwuato-Umunneochi Federal Constituency extolled the late singer and thanked those that came from all walks of life to sympathize with the family in their moment of grief.

The Singer of the popular song “Ekwueme ” passed away on 8th of April,2022 and a praise night was held in her honour on the 21st June,2022 in Enugu and a night of devotion was held in her honor in Abuja on Thursday,June 23.

Again, a night of prayer was held in her honour on 24th June ,2022 at Amakpoko Central School Umuaku Isochi in Umunneochi .

The husband Mr. Peter Nwachukwu did not attend the burial because he is facing allegation of killing the spouse through domestic abuse, beating and killing her.

He is presenting facing on 23 counts of charges,ranging from domestic violence, emotional abuse , culpable homicide amongst others which led to the untimely death of the gospel singer.