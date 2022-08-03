Champion Newspapers Limited
Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving Day held at Ajah in Lagos

By Peter
L-r...Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah  Mrs. Helen Nkwo, presenting Prize  to  Precious Ibeabuchi best Academic Student of the year 2022;  Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; Principal of the school Mr Morgan Onomiwu  during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving  Day held  at the school premises Addo road  Ajah in Lagos... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Special Guest Rev William Bendega; Favour Nkwo (grandaunt) Proprietor Goldenline Schools Rev Callistus Nkwo, Proprietress Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Isioma Onuoha , Ayodele Joshua (both grandaunt ) Special guest Rev Sukanmi Obisesan ;during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving Day held at the school premises Addo road Ajah in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross Section of  JSS 3  grandaunt during their presentation at the ceremony.

L-r…Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; Legal  Practitioners Mr Paul  Udeaja and  Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah  Mrs. Helen Nkwo.

L-r… Favour  Nkwo (grandaunt) Chairman of the occasion  Dr Jeff  Duru; Isioma Onuoha (grandaunt) Proprietor Goldenline Schools Rev Callistus Nkwo, Proprietress  Mrs. Helen Nkwo and  Legal  Practitioners Mr Paul  Udeaja.
Cross Section of the Yoruba Cultural group entertaining the guest.
L r… Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah  Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Presenting award to awrd to the senior Prefect of  the school , Isioma Onuoha; Guest Vessel Precious Okapala and Mother of the Senior Perfect  Mrs Ijeoma Onuoha.
L-r… Guest Speaker Mr Kenneth Okure; Chairman of the occasion  Dr Jeff  Duru  and  Legal  Practitioners Mr Paul  Udeaja.
Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah  Mrs. Helen Nkwo; received a gift from the out going student.
Cross section of the junior grandaunt at the occasion.
 Igbo Cultural group entertaining the guest.
Cross Section of SS 3 Grandaunt  during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving  Day held  at the school Premises Addo road  Ajah in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

