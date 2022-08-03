Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving Day held at Ajah in Lagos

Special Guest Rev William Bendega; Favour Nkwo (grandaunt) Proprietor Goldenline Schools Rev Callistus Nkwo, Proprietress Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Isioma Onuoha , Ayodele Joshua (both grandaunt ) Special guest Rev Sukanmi Obisesan ;during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving Day held at the school premises Addo road Ajah in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross Section of JSS 3 grandaunt during their presentation at the ceremony.

L-r…Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; Legal Practitioners Mr Paul Udeaja and Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Mrs. Helen Nkwo.

L-r… Favour Nkwo (grandaunt) Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru; Isioma Onuoha (grandaunt) Proprietor Goldenline Schools Rev Callistus Nkwo, Proprietress Mrs. Helen Nkwo and Legal Practitioners Mr Paul Udeaja.

Cross Section of the Yoruba Cultural group entertaining the guest.

L r… Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Mrs. Helen Nkwo; Presenting award to awrd to the senior Prefect of the school , Isioma Onuoha; Guest Vessel Precious Okapala and Mother of the Senior Perfect Mrs Ijeoma Onuoha.

L-r… Guest Speaker Mr Kenneth Okure; Chairman of the occasion Dr Jeff Duru and Legal Practitioners Mr Paul Udeaja. Proprietress Goldenline Schools Ajah Mrs. Helen Nkwo; received a gift from the out going student. Cross section of the junior grandaunt at the occasion. Igbo Cultural group entertaining the guest. Cross Section of SS 3 Grandaunt during the Goldenline Schools Graduation / Prize Giving Day held at the school Premises Addo road Ajah in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

