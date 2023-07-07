God’s soldier has been called home, Ajadi mourns Olowere

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State in 2023 election, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has described the death of the founder of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke-Agbara, Ashi Bodija, Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere, as great loss to the entire Christendom globally.

He described the revered man of God as a strong pillar in the Christ Apostolic Church, saying God’s soldier has been called home.

Ajadi noted that Olowere popularly known as “Baba Automatic answer to your prayer”, who was a renowned Prophet and one of the Christ Apostolic Church’s most respected ministers of the gospel, moulded his life to be what he is today.

The NNPP guber candidate in a condolence message on Thursday said the late Olowere was a deep preacher, teacher and gospel evangelist who was anointed for signs and wonders.

Olowere was reported as one of the few men who contacted a great measure of the anointing of God from the revered Apostle Joseph Ayodele Babalola.

His journey into the ministry spanned over six decades, spearheading the planting of several churches within the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) mission, beginning with the CAC Oke-Imole, Agbowo in 1978.

According to Ajadi, “Look at my life today, is as a result of Baba Olowere words of pure knowledge on us; he taught us how to pray for better future. Baba Olowere was my father, my mentor in the Lord, a soul builder and the one who made me believe strongly in the Lord.

“He was a saviour sent by God; I was sleeping on the bench, kept my clothes under same bench in the church for two years, where I was taught how to be powerful in the Lord that we are serving. And up till today, the prayer I had in the church is working for me miraculously.

“I condole with the CAC Worldwide, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the members of CAC Oke-Agbara, Asi Bodija and the entire Christendom. May Baba’s soul rest in perfect peace”.

