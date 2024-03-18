Global Money Week: MoneyMaster PSB to engage Teachers, Students in Financial literacy programme

MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB) a leading digital bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and promoted by Globacom is celebrating this year’s edition of the Global Money Week scheduled from March 18 to 24, 2024.

In commemoration of the 2024 celebration themed – “Protect Your Money, Secure Your Future”, MoneyMaster is embarking on a “catch them young” experiential campaign to teach kids and young adults about the importance of savings and investment culture. This will be done across Nigeria using the bank’s coordinating centres across 10 states.

About 5,000 students are expected to be engaged through the week-long financial literacy programme across 10 states. The interactive sessions will also see the MoneyMaster team engaging teachers and equipping them with basic knowledge of savings and investment for future purposes.

As part of the week-long celebration, the Bank will equally be releasing thought leadership videos on safety and security, providing information and tips on how banking customers can protect themselves from being exploited by unscrupulous elements.

These videos will be shared to MoneyMaster’s customers via direct email and via its social media handles where members of the public will also have the opportunity of benefitting. general public.

As a digital bank, MoneyMaster is focused on providing banking and payment service through wallets, savings, individual and business accounts, allowing customers to buy airtime and data, pay bills, subscribe to cable television amongst other services.