Glo unveils “Lucky Number” draw game for subscribers

.Reaffirms support for Ojude Oba Festival

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, is now offering its active subscribers the opportunity to win amazing cash prizes and airtime daily with a draw game called, Lucky Number.

According to the statement released by the company, the Lucky Number draw game automatically enters subscribers’ numbers to sequentially match a randomly selected mobile number from the pool of active subscriber base. Additionally, the winning number must be matched in the right sequence, from right to left, adding that the size of the prizes is dependent on the number of digits from the released Glo number.

“Subscribers whose Mobile Number sequentially matches (from right to left) a randomly selected Glo number (Winning Number)) from the pool of millions of active subscribers are declared winners for that day. Subscribers will be charged N50 for daily, N200 for weekly and 500 for monthly subscriptions and they will receive an SMS confirming subscription to the service and entry to the draw after a successful billing for the price point selected”, Globacom explained.

The statement noted that the N50 price point attracts between N700 (Airtime) and N100,000,000 daily prize, while N200 price point subscribers can win from N200 (Airtime) to N50,000,000 weekly. Also, prizes ranging between N300 (Airtime) and 10,000,000 will be won monthly under the N500 price point.

Winners, according to Globacom, will be rewarded with either cash or airtime. It added that the prizes vary based on price points and the total number matched from the winning Glo number. It advised those already subscribed to the plan to view draw results by dialling *4445# and choosing option 5 or to visit https://gloluckynumber.com

All active customers can subscribe to Lucky Number by dialing the USSD *4445# and following the instructions or by texting WIN or WINOT (for daily subscription), LW or LWOT (for Weekly subscription) and LM or LMOT (for Monthly subscription) to the short code 4445.

Also, Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has committed to the sponsorship of the sponsorship of the 2023 edition of one of Nigeria’s biggest cultural events, the Ojude Oba Festival, which holds two days after the Id-El-Kabir festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Globacom has been the main sponsor of the cultural event for almost two decades, contributing its imprint to boosting its profile and attracting attention and visitors to Ijebuland during the festival.

In a speech read by Mr. Sola Mogaji, who represented the company at a pre-event press conference held at the Awujale Palace, Ijebu Ode, Globacom noted that the theme of this year’s edition of the festival: OJUDE OBA: A LESSON IN RELIGIOUS HARMONY, lends much emphasis on the importance of religion and unity in Nigeria.

Globacom explained that its collaboration with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee is in furtherance of its determination to continue to accord respect and support for the cultures, traditions and customs that Nigerians cherish and hold dearly.

“Our collaboration with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee is geared towards celebrating the unique tradition of the Ijebu people and at the same time fostering the cause of tourism which Ojude Oba has promoted for more than 100 years. This festival, which has gained global recognition, attracts tourists from other parts of Nigeria and the diaspora”, Globacom said.

According to the company, legendary festivals such as Ojude Oba have the potential to boost Nigeria’s tourism industry and promote unity among the different nationalities.

The Coordinator, 2023 Ojude Oba Planning Committee, Dr. Fassy Adetokunbo Yusuff, lauded Globacom for its consistent support for the Ojude Oba festival over the years. He noted that the festival is not merely a parade of opulence by sons and daughters of Ijebuland, but also a time for indigenes to reunite and express warmth towards friends, families and relations from far and near.