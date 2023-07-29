Glo-sponsored African Voices focuses on stars’ road to the top

The Globacom-sponsored CNN African Voices Changemakers this week parades a galaxy of stars who go down the memory lane on what aided their success.

Drawn from Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal, the entertainment stars tell the stories of their path to the klieglights and how they have retained their relevance in their chosen careers.

They include Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Phillip Kayode Moses; popularly known as Pheelz; music sensation and songwriter, Korede Bello; award-winning Nigerian actress and director, Toyin Abraham; Ghanaian actress and director, Yvonne Nelson, and Senegalese musician, Wally Seck.

Viewers will be entertained and educated about what makes some of their favourite actors and musicians tick.



African Voices Changemakers will be on CNN channel 401 on DSTV at 12.30 p.m. on Saturday 29th July, 2023, with repeat broadcasts on Sunday at 4.30 a.m. and at 7.30 p.m.