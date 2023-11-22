Glo introduces Smartphone Festival season   

Total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has introduced a Yuletide edition of its Smartphone Festival for the delight of its customers across the country. Customers who take advantage of this festival stand to receive up to N150,000 in discounts and 18GB of free data to browse.

The smartphone promotion, aptly tagged ‘Gloworld Black Friday’, is open to existing Glo subscribers and new customers who purchase any of the available smartphone devices from any of the Gloworld stores spread across several cities of Nigeria. The rewarding promo started on Thursday, November 16 and is expected to run until November 30,2023.

The company affirmed in a statement released in Lagos on Tuesday that “customers who visit Gloworld shops across the country and purchase devices will enjoy up to N150,000 discount and also 18 GB bonus data for 6 months”.

It added that all subscribers (prepaid and postpaid) have the opportunity to visit Gloworld shops to enjoy the lowest price discounts on any device of their choice during the festival. Customers who purchase Glo SIMs will also receive incentives on airtime and data.

Globacom encouraged consumers to visit any of its one-stop shops, Gloworld, for all kinds of devices and related supplies, as soon as possible to choose from the newest models and benefit from the bundled bonuses.