Glo identifies with Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage at Ojude Oba festival

Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, at the 2023 Ojude Oba Festival emphasized its resolve to continue supporting and amplifying the cultural values that bind Nigerians together.

In a goodwill message read on behalf of the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., Chief Commercial Officer of Globacom, Mr. Yomi Ogunbamowo, stated that the company was determined, more than ever, to continue to take the lead in the promotion of Nigeria’s cultures and traditions with a view to showcasing them to the world at large and conserving them for posterity.

Globacom disclosed that it had made vast investments by constantly upgrading its telecommunications infrastructure to enable Nigerians to continue to communicate seamlessly with loved ones and business associates within and outside the country, while felicitating with the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, for the success of the 2023 edition of the festival.

In its address, on the theme of the 2023 festival, OJUDE OBA: A LESSON IN RELIGIOUS HARMONY, the telecommunications giant opined that it underpins the basis of the nation’s existence as a religiously pluralistic entity. “The religious liberality which is one of the hallmarks of the success of the Yoruba race is a major feature of this festival which has become a heritage not only to the Ijebu, but to the entire Yoruba nation in Nigeria and in the Diaspora”, it said.

According to the company, “The natural tendency for religious tolerance among the Ijebus and indeed Yoruba generally, has made Ojude Oba to evolve into a social event uniting all Ijebu sons and daughters regardless of religious inclinations, political persuasions or social class”, adding, “There is hardly any Yoruba family today which is either totally Muslim or totally Christian. Every family in the Yoruba nation has a fair mix of both religions with some embracing the African Traditional Religion without prejudice”.

Globacom also gave out fantastic prizes to the different age grades and winners of various competitions at the festival. Egbe Obaneye Okunrin Asiwaju came first in the Regberegbe competition, winning N500,000, while Egbe Bobagunwa Okunrin and Egbe Tobalase Okunrin Isokan which finished in the second and third positions won N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

In the same vein, Egbe Gbobaniyi Olori Obinrin came tops in the female category with a N500,000 prize, while Egbe Obaneye Obinrin Asiwaju and Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Asiwaju were runners-up with N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

The Balogun competition was no less exciting as Balogun Kuku emerged the best horse-riding family for the year 2023 Ojude Oba, winning N500,000, while Balogun Odunuga and Balogun Shote came second and third with N300,000.and N200,000 cash prizes respectively.