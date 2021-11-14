Glamour, grandeur as Ebenezer Comprehensive High School marks golden jubilee

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Sweet memories, appreciative experiences and grandeur rented the air as Ebenezer Comprehensive High School; Ijaiye-Ojokoro area of Lagos State celebrated its golden jubilee in grand style.

Founder of the School, though dead, his legacy remained solidified as her eldest child, Ms. Abimbola Faseun, led the other children in the great commemoration.

Hundreds of the old students, who converged for the D-Day were also ably led by the President of the Alumni Association of the Citadel, Capt. Michael Makinde.

The elated President was grateful having the opportunity to renovate the Administrative Block and library, saying the old boarding arrangement in the school would be glowingly brought back to the admiration of the teachers and students.

The attendees who were full of joy and remarkable appreciation comprise of teachers both old and new. To add glamour to the event was the presence of His Royal Majesty Olojokoro of Ojokoroland, Oba Oluwalambe Taiwo and Commander, Ogun State Amotekun Corps, CP David Akinremi {rtd}, who is an alumnus of the School.

Speaking with journalists, the National President of the old students association, Makinde, gave all glory to the Almighty God for the opportunity to be alive.

Makinde, who said that he got to the school in 1976 and graduated in 1981, said that the golden jubilee celebration of the school founded in 1971 was an opportunity for them to see each other after so many years.

“There are some that we haven’t seen ourselves for over 40 years. Today marks an opportunity for us to see again and rejoice with each other and see how we can move our Alma mater forward. It is an opportunity for us to discuss some things that concern us and our school generally.

“We came in a couple of years ago and we have done a lot in the school. We refurbished the library and the science laboratory and we are working on converting the library to an e-library at the moment.

“Also, we have just rebuilt the offices of the principal and the vice-principal. There are quite a lot that we are planning to do,” he said.

On how they have impacted on the students directly, Makinde revealed that the association gave out scholarships awards to some deserving students, gave them notebooks and textbooks.

He stated that they also planned to uplift the boarding school, saying that some of the buildings, where they stayed as borders then, had collapsed.

The trained pilot said further that some of his colleagues are doing well too, and that some of their members are scattered all over the world and doing very well.

“We have members in various fields. We are joining strength to do some of those things I spoke about.

“We have been having a cordial relationship with the authorities of the school. They allow us to have our meetings here and we work hand in hand for our various projects in the school,” he said.

He added that some members of the executive of the association met with some members of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school and that they were trying to harmonise their plans so that they could come up with a resolution.

On funding for the projects, he said; “so far, glory be to God, members contribute to most of our projects and we have reached out to corporate bodies and it has been encouraging.

“But primarily the contributions come from the exco and members generally,” he said.

Also commenting the Deputy National President of the association, Comrade Oladipupo Ajose said that primary school could be the foundation for education, but that secondary school is where one starts to know his left from right.

Ajose stressed that this was what motivated them not ro forget the school, adding that whatever they are today is because of the foundation they had in the school.

“I belong to the 1984 set and I am an engineer working with an Italian company. The essence of the event is for us to know ourselves and see how we could meet again.

“We were able to get 50 people from my set, this is an achievement. We believe that the vision of the school has continued, even when it changed from private to public and them from public to private.

“My advice to the government is that we need the co-operation of both the government and the private in the education sector. The government is trying now, but they still need the private sector to partner with them. One of the things that made the standard of education to fall is because the financing of education has not been easy,” he said.

He, however, used the occasion to advise the youths to face their education.

“Even if you want to become a carpenter, you need education, you want to be a mechanical engineer; you need education. I initially went to a roadside mechanic to learn the practical of engineering before I went to Yaba College of Technology and later Ibadan Polytechnic and I was able to combine the two.

“There are some engineers, who only know the theory, but I know the two, so I can work with any machine. No matter what you want to do, you must be educated so that you will not be lost,” he said.

An alumnus of the School, Alhaji Monsur Oladunjoye, said the memorable day was a great joy having acquired knowledge through the School and the uncommon opportunity to give back to the alma mater.

He also appreciated the support of all the sets for their financial and moral supports for a successful celebration.

In his address, the Chairman, Board of Governors of the School, Chief Abel Fagbamigbe, recalled: “The daunting challenges encountered and the excruciating sacrifices made by the Directors to make the school notable for quality school product, of which today every old student is proudly one.”

While praying for the fame of ECHS, Pa Fagbamigbe thanked the old students for the enviable support given to the planning committee despite the economic challenges in the country.

Ms Faseun who spoke on behalf of the family, in her speech said, “Our father Chief JMO Faseun, the Asiwaju of Ijeda Ijesa was a great entrepreneur philanthropist and farsighted person.

“He expended his energy on many fronts including education,” adding that for the old students to remember to give back to the school was highly commendable.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Olaniyi Abatan, said the event was a homecoming which afforded the old students to restore the school past glory.

While expressing appreciation to the President and other National Executive Committee for the privilege to serve, Abatan enjoined the participants to enjoy an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

For a better society