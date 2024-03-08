Give us more women in your administration, Ondo NAWOJ begs Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Nigeria Association of women Journalists, Ondo state chapter, has urged Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to include more women in his administration to promote gender equality, fairness and inclusion.

Ondo NAWOJ made the call in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day, IWD with the theme “Inspire Inclusion”.

A statement jointly signed by the state chairperson, Comrade Tola Gbadamosi and state Secretary, Comrade Oluwatosin Ighoteguono, noted that gender diversity in leadership promoted better innovation and governance.

The association believed that democracy could not be completely entrenched until women are included in electoral process and governance.

Ondo NAWOJ urged government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the economic disparities which persist between men and women globally is phased out by making commitments to promote gender equality and economic inclusion.

It also stressed the need for government to urgently expand childcare places for working parents and support private members’ bills to make changes to employment laws to favour the womenfolk.

Besides, the association suggested that there must be women economic empowerment, recruiting, retaining and developing female talent, helping women and girls make informed decisions about their health, involving women and girls in sustainable agriculture and food security as well as providing women and girls with access to quality education and training.

The Ondo State Women Journalists condemned discrimination against women, calling on all organizations, groups, and individuals to play their part in the community, at workplace and home to ensure women are adequately included in decision making process.