General Gowon Is Alive, Not Dead, Gbagi Refutes Rumour Of Death

Governorship candidate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the last general election in Delta State, Olorogun Barr. Kenneth Gbagi FNIM, OON, has refuted the rumour, making the rounds that former head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), is dead.

The former Minister of State for Education, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Orusi Kenneth, on Monday October 9th 2023, described the purported death as “handiwork of mischief makers”.

Gbagi, disclosed that General Gowon, is alive, hale and hearty and presently in London.

Quoting the much respected leader, Gbagi said: “General Gowon, is still much around with us, hale and hearty. He is not in a hurry to go anywhere.

The former chairman, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, who urged Nigerians, to ignore rumour about Gowon’s death said; “I, Gbagi, just spoke with him. I hereby refute the rumour of the death of my friend, General Gowon.

“He has communicated to Nigerians that he is still much around, hale and hearty. Gowon, is alive”, Gbagi, insisted.