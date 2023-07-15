Gang of 6 arrested for raping 19-yr-old in Anambra

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A gang of six boys who allegedly specializes in gang-raping girls and using their pants for rituals in Anam, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State have been arrested by police in the state.

Weekend Champion learned that the incident happened in the Anam community a few days ago.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 27 years old, include, Chima Obiekezie, Afam Ezenwa, Chijioke Ifeanyi, Collins Obadom, Sunday Okafor and Abuchi Okechukwu were nabbed after allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl.

The suspects were said to have carried out the act after ambushing and forcing the victim into a room where they took turns to defile her.

The mother of a victim said, “They (Anam boys) are known for raping girls and collecting their pants which usually results in the death of their victims after a period of time.”

The state Commissioner for Children, Social Welfare and Women Affairs Ify Obinabo, who arrested the suspects in collaboration with security operatives said that the rape victim had been rescued and the suspects transferred to the State Criminal Investigative Department, CID of Police in Awka, where they would be charged to court for their crime.

According to her, the arrest was carried out following a viral video on the internet of a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped by about six boys in Anam, Anambra West LGA.

She said, “The ministry and security operatives did not only rescue the victim but equally apprehended the suspects and had the case transferred to the state criminal investigative department of police in Awka where they would be charged to court for their crime.

“The high rate of crimes amongst delinquents in Anambra is alarming. Parents and guardians should stop sparing the rod and thereby spoil the child.

“The administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo will not allow any form of crime to strive in the state, justice will take its full course.

”The victim, during interrogation, explained that the incident happened when she visited her maternal home in Oramaetiti and got ambushed by a group of boys who took her to a room and took turns in defiling her. She noted that despite her plea, the suspects did not stop, but continued having their sexual fill with her while one of them was filming her during the act.”

She further said that after she was rescued by some neighbours who heard her shouting for help, she left for her house only to be accosted on her way home by another set of boys who first harassed her and further forced her to pull her underwear and give to them which she obeyed because they threatened to kill her.

Obinabo revealed that it was a good Samaritan that later took her home to her parents.

The mother of the victim, who spoke on condition of anonymity said her daughter was the third victim of the suspects, saying that they are known for raping girls and collecting their pants which usually results in the death of their victims after a period of time.

She urged the state government not to take the case lightly as their daughter’s life is at risk, especially as they are yet to retrieve her daughter’s personal effect.

