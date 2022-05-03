GAC’s endorsement won’t stop other aspirants from contesting against Sanwo-Olu- APC

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State said the endorsement of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC would not foreclose participation of other aspirants in the primary.

Thus was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos APC Axtunf Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yesiro Karamo.

The GAC had last week endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office. The body reoresents the apex body for the ruling party in the State.

However, a statement from a Commissioner in the State, Mr Olawale Oluwo claimed that a group loyal to a former Governor of the State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode would contest the primary and unseat Sanwo-Olu.

Reacting to this threat, the Lagos APC reiterated that the primary would still accommodate any other interested aspirant within the party.

The statement from Karamo read, “Our attention has been been drawn to the distractive interview by a faceless group which calls itself Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Group led by one Olawale Oluwo.

“For starters, the promoters of the group , if they are truly members of Lagos State All Progressives Congress, ought to know that the activities of clandestine groups have been banned because of their divisive tendencies.

“It is also interesting that it has taken three years after the ouster of the Ambode administration in the state for such a group to spring up and claim relevance.

“However, they could be pardoned because it is in the spirit of the season.

“It is worthy to recall that the Lagos state APC had earlier made it clear that the endorsement of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC ) for another term in office did not foreclose the ambition of any other member.

“As a Democratic Party, we remain committed to provide a level playing for all aspirants for various offices and ensure internal democracy.

“It is distasteful and unacceptable for a group purportedly committed to our party to take on the role of the opposition within.

“While we want to welcome back our members who hitherto left our party to the progressive family, we need to caution them not to unnecessarily heat up the polity with unguided utterances.

“In their absence, the party successfully conducted congresses at the ward, local, state and national levels to fill party offices.

“The process of reconciliation is also especially in Lagos State making steady progress.

*Therefore, our returning members will be expected to conduct themselves in a manner acceptable under our party’s constitution, rules and guidelines.

“As a party, we remain proud of the landmark achievements of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola SANWOOLU-olu. He has not only kept faith with kernel of his social contract with Lagosians, the THEMES agenda, he has returned the state to the path of steady progress. He been a symbol of responsible, stable, responsive , humane and humble leadership. He has indeed delivered on the policies and the politics.”