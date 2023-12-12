Champion Newspapers Limited
Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu commissions Zulum’s 107 electric/gas buses, taxis

EnergyNews
Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.
27
.President calls Zulum “Hope Renewed”

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday in Maiduguri commissioned a fleet of 107 gas and electric-powered buses as well as taxis in the second phase of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s metro transport scheme.

 

The scheme aims to cushion effects of fuel subsidy withdrawal.

 

The commissioning ceremony took place around the Shehu of Borno’s Palace but before the event, President Tinubu, accompanied by Zulum, paid homage to the Shehu, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-kanemi.

President Tinubu was in Maiduguri for this year’s Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference, but he took time to commission Zulum’s vehicles, after first visiting the Shehu.

… We followed Presidential directive, Zulum tells Tinubu

 

Governor Zulum in his remark at the commissioning said, “Mr President, after you announced the subsidy removal and your consequent directive to governors to provide immediate palliative, in Borno State

