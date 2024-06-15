MicCom CEO Adubi to Lead Local Content Session at 23rd NOG Energy Week

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MicCom Cables and Wires, Mrs Bukola Adubi, who is also the President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), will lead a panel session at the 23rd edition of the nation’s foremost energy event, NOG Energy Week 2024.

The conference, which will be held from June 30 to July 4, 2024, at the ICC, Abuja, will focus on the theme “Showcasing Opportunities. Driving Investment. Meeting Energy Demand.”

Adubi will be moderating a session titled “Exploring Nigerian Content Solutions to Meet Energy Demand” at the conference.

The session will examine innovative local content strategies that can be implemented to drive production and bolster the oil and gas sector’s economic impact and explore plans to expand the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act to derive local content opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

The panel session will also examine what can be done to support and encourage more women entrepreneurs in the industry, the emerging opportunities for indigenous companies as Nigeria’s energy mix continues to evolve, and the support that can be given to aspiring indigenous operators in the downstream sector.

Ifeanyi Ukoha, Ag. Director, Finance and Personnel Management, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Victor T. Ezenwoko, Country Head – Nigeria, Daystar Power; and Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, Director General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, are some of the panelists for the session.

“The NOGICD Act has created significant opportunities. We wouldn’t have been involved in these oil and gas projects without it. It guarantees that local manufacturers like us are prioritized, ensuring we get the job as long as we’re qualified,” said Adubi in a recent interview.

“It’s incredible that end-users—the clients—don’t have a choice regarding using local content. I’m also pleased to report that the feedback we’ve received from them has been fantastic. This is a big deal, and I must acknowledge the NCDMB for ensuring the Act is implementable and actively following up on it. They’ve empowered people like us, encouraging us to consider upgrades and investments. These investments will lead to employment opportunities and increased tax revenue for the government.”

MicCom, which she leads, is the first indigenous cable manufacturing company in Nigeria. Its business journey started in 1978, and it has been known to produce quality cables and wires for the local and international markets. The company has a huge market share in the West African sub-region.