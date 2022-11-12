Forth-coming 8th anniversary edition of PAN African Music Fashion Runway , Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award 2002, held in Lagos

L-r: Muyiwa Adederigbe, Model; Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan-Atlantic University; Ade Bakare, designer, Ade Bakare Couture, London; Dr. Ngozi Omambala, Managing Director/CEO, NMO Management Limited, producers of PAN African Music Fashion Runway (#MFR); Ovo Ogufere, Show Producer, Xa! International; Madonna Iloba, Communications/Advancement Manager; Ade Olufeko, Chairman, Creative Section, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry/CEO, Visual Collaborative, New York City, and Oyindamola Okufeye, model, during a press conference on December 3rd forth-coming 8th-anniversary edition of PAN African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award 2002, held at the Naval Dockyard Ltd, Lagos on Wednesday.

L-r: Muyiwa Adederigbe, Model; Dr. Ngozi Omambala, Managing Director/CEO, NMO Management Limited, producers of PAN African Music Fashion Runway (#MFR); Ovo Ogufere, Show Producer, Xa! International, and Oyindamola Okufeye, model, during a press conference on the December 3rd forth-coming 8th-anniversary anniversary edition of PAN African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award 2002, held at the Naval Dockyard Ltd, Lagos on Wednesday.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline