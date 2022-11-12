Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Forth-coming 8th anniversary edition of PAN African Music Fashion Runway , Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award 2002, held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r: Ade Bakare, designer, Ade Bakare Couture, London; Ovo Ogufere, Show Producer, Xa! International; DR. Ngozi Omambala, Managing Director/CEO, NMO Management Limited, producers of PAN African Music Fashion Runway (#MFR); Madonna Iloba, Communications/Advancement Manager, Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan-Atlantic University, and Ade Olufeko, Chairman, Creative Section, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry/CEO, Visual Collaborative, New York City, during a press conference on the December 3rd forth-coming 8th anniversary edition of PAN African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award 2002, held at the Naval Dockyard Ltd, Lagos on Wednesday.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r: Muyiwa Adederigbe, Model; Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan-Atlantic University; Ade Bakare, designer, Ade Bakare Couture, London; Dr. Ngozi Omambala, Managing Director/CEO, NMO Management Limited, producers of PAN African Music Fashion Runway (#MFR); Ovo Ogufere, Show Producer, Xa! International; Madonna Iloba, Communications/Advancement Manager; Ade Olufeko, Chairman, Creative Section, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry/CEO, Visual Collaborative, New York City, and Oyindamola Okufeye, model, during a press conference on December 3rd forth-coming 8th-anniversary edition of PAN African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award 2002, held at the Naval Dockyard Ltd, Lagos on Wednesday.

L-r: Muyiwa Adederigbe, Model; Dr. Ngozi Omambala, Managing Director/CEO, NMO Management Limited, producers of PAN African Music Fashion Runway (#MFR); Ovo Ogufere, Show Producer, Xa! International, and Oyindamola Okufeye, model, during a press conference on the December 3rd forth-coming 8th-anniversary  anniversary edition of PAN African Music Fashion Runway and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award 2002, held at the Naval Dockyard Ltd, Lagos on Wednesday.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

 

Continue Reading
Peter 8282 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Chief Dr (Mrs) katia Ekesi at 80years , 55 wedding…

End of tenure Valedictory Press Conference of the outgoing…

Book Launch by Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe , held in…

Press briefing on unveil of African Future Leadership…

1 of 235