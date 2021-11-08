Champion Newspapers Limited
Formal presentation of the Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye PhD (Ibadan) as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Abuja

Photo Gallery
L-r ...The Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye PhD (Ibadan) being presented as the Archbishop of Lagos by The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Anglican Communion Nigeria , The Most Revd Henry Ndukuba.
L-r…The Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, his wife Professor Motunrayo Olumakaiye, and Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Anglican Communion  Nigeria , The Most Revd Henry Ndukuba.

From 2nd l-r The Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, his wife Professor Motunrayo, Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria , The Most Revd Henry Ndukuba. His wife Mrs Angela Ndukuba.

Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye with two most important women in his life. His Mother Mama Abigael  Olumakaiye and wife Professor Motunrayo Olumakaiye.

Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye wife Professor Motunrayo Olumakaiye,( both middle ),pose with the Archbishops and Bishops ,  during Formal presentation of The Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye PhD (Ibadan) as the Archbishop of The Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos of Church of Nigeria by   The Most Revd Henry Ndukuba Primate of all Anglican Communion,  Nigeria ,  held at The Cathedral Church of The Advent Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Abuja. Anglican communion  at Gwarinpa, Abuja. On 7/11/2021.

 

