Formal presentation of the Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye PhD (Ibadan) as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Abuja

Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye wife Professor Motunrayo Olumakaiye,( both middle ),pose with the Archbishops and Bishops , during Formal presentation of The Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye PhD (Ibadan) as the Archbishop of The Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos of Church of Nigeria by The Most Revd Henry Ndukuba Primate of all Anglican Communion, Nigeria , held at The Cathedral Church of The Advent Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Abuja. Anglican communion at Gwarinpa, Abuja. On 7/11/2021.

