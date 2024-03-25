Food Security: Traders hoarding foodstuffs not fair to Tinubu’s Government – Agric Minister

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari has said that traders hoarding food commodities and engaging speculative trading are not fair to Tinubu’s Government which is intensifying efforts to scale up food production in the country.

The minister made this known in Abuja at a special Ramadan lecture/Iftar organised by the SA to the President on Agriculture and Food Security, Hin. Mufutau Yinusa and the Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, a major support group of the president during the 2023 presidential election.

The lecture had as its theme: “Gratitude, Patience and Vision: Embracing challenges with Optimism”.

Sen. Kyari who decried the increasing cost of food items, said that apart from insecurity that has affected agricultural production, hoarding of foodstuffs has further exacerbated the situation in the country.

“Some of the problems we are facing is also man made, hoarding for instance and speculative trade by commodity traders is also very huge.

“We have seen and discovered some ware houses in big commodity areas where even gates are removed and walls built just to hoard food stuffs inside.

“So when you look at those things and say it’s Bola Tinubu, I think we are not being fair to the administration of this government.

“So we have to look inward, we all have a role to play,” he said.

Kyari said the Federal Government would continue to work round the clock to ensure to food security for the nation, while addressing the insecurity challenge frontally.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, in his goodwill message at the event urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for the nation and it’s leaders.

“Almighty Allah has urged us, if we want his help and want him to change our pain, our situation, we must also change our ways.

“We don’t have any country than Nigeria and President Ahmed Tinubu has said it times without number, he is here to make a difference and he wants everybody to support him,” Abdullahi said.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to address the economic challenges facing the nation.

Sheik Muhammad Kabir, Imam of Abuja National Mosque in his lecture admonished Muslims to shun corruption, while contributing positively to nation building.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to pray and support the current administration in addressing the myriad of problems confronting the country.

The SA to the President on Agriculture and Food Security, Mufutau Yinusa said the lecture was part of efforts to support the current administration and reach out to the grassroots.

The Director-General, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, Barr. Realwan Okpanachi expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon surmount its challenges looking at the track records and experience of President Bola Tinubu.

The lecture/Iftar (breaking of fast) was attended by Islamic scholars, politicians and Muslims from all walks of life.