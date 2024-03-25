Wike To Build High-Tech Rapid Response Centre For Security Agencies

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to stem the tide of criminality,

the Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) has declared its readiness to build a high technology security rapid response center for security agencies in the territory to stem the tide of criminality.

Minister of FCT,Barr. Nyesom Wike who made the declaration , Friday, in Abuja when he received the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa that paid him a working visit , pledged to support the military that laboured day and night to protect the territorial integrity of the nation, adding that their sacrifices cannot be overemphasied.

Wike explained that the center will be equipped with all forms of technologically driven security gadgets to enable security agencies effectively fight crime and criminality in the nation’s capital.

In addition to the Rapid Response Centre, Wike promised to provide necessary operational logistics to all the security agencies, including procurement of drones.

“The budget of FCT has been passed by National Assembly, we are just waiting for the accent of Mr President. We have concluded to buy drones so that it will help the security agencies in trying to reduce the level of crime. ” Wike said.

The Minister also assured the Armed Forces officers that the Administration would look into some of the land issues the military were having with the FCTA for the agencies to move forward.

Wike however, condoned with the military over the manner his 17 officers were killed in Delta State and condemned the act in totality, with a pledged to support the victims families to reduce their pains.

“First of all let me condole the families and the Nigeria Military of what happened in Delta State. It was the most barbaric act that has ever been seen. I don’t think every right thinking person will ever support such heinous crime. Not that the people died, but the way they were killed. It was quiet unfortunate.

“We as FCT Administration, will support the Nigeria Military in which ever way we can to see what we can do to reduce the pains the families of these individuals go through. We are going to support you.” Wike assured.

Earlier, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa said plans were underway for the formation of special standby security forces in the FCT to insecurity nip in the bud in the territory.

He commended the FCT Minister for changing narratives in the history of Abuja, and assured him that the Armed Forces are solidly behind him in his quest to ensure that Nigerians are protected.

He noted that efforts are on to join forces with other security agencies to tackle insecurity head-on, and also stressed the need for citizens to support security agencies.

“Mostly why we came is to appreciate you for all the efforts you have put in place. We have seen within the short time that you took over , a lot of changes, things have really, really improved; we want to commend you for that efforts, and to assure you that members of the Armed Forces are solidly behind you to provide all the necessary support as required.

“We know a mega city like FCT will attract different individuals, both the good , the bad and the ugly. We want to ensure supporting other security agencies, that together we work as a team. We are people- centric. Whatever we are doing, is for my men, members of the Armed force to understand first and foremost that we are here to protect Nigerians.we must ensure that we are not part of those that infringes on the right of other people. ”

“We are looking at it wholistically to see how we can assist the police in responding to acts of criminality. Like the incident at Kuje prison, the incident of train crash, even though not in the FCT, but within the perimeter of the FCT. What we are trying to do is to build a force that will be on standby 24/7, incase there’s anything happening, we can provide additional support to the police.”