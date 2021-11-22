FMDQ admits Valency Agro Series 2, 3 CP

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved for quotation, Valency Agro Nigeria Limited₦4.57 billion Series 2 and ₦2.67 billion Series 3 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its ₦20.00 billion CP Programme on its platform.

Valency Agro Nigeria Limited is a subsidiary of Valency International Pte Limited, an international commodity trading house with presence in over fifteen countries that deals in the sourcing, production, and trading of agro and consumer food products.

The net proceeds from this CPs, which are sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, a Registration Member of the Exchange, will be used by the Issuer for its short-term financing requirements.

Also, the quotation of this CPs reiterates the efforts of the Exchange to project the Debt Capital Market (DCM) as the key source of finance for the agriculture sector in Nigeria.

The agricultural sector and its attendant transformation agenda have never been more important in driving increased and sustainable production of agricultural products as well as the derived foreign earnings through exports.

In keeping with its commitment to develop the Nigerian DCM, FMDQ Exchange will continue to sustain its efforts in supporting issuers with tailored financing options to enable them achieve their strategic objectives, deepen and effectively position the Nigerian DCM for growth.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited.

