Sanwo-Olu , Ikepazu, Abiodun ,Lawan , others at New Telegraph Newspapers award in Lagos

L-R...Senator Tokunbo Abiru; Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; the Publisher, New Telegraph Newspapers, Senator Orji Kalu; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu with his award of Good Governance of the Year and Senator Olamilekan Solomon, during the New Telegraph award night at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, on Friday, 19 /11/2021....PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-R… Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Publisher, New Telegraph Newspapers, Senator Orji Kalu .

L-r… Senator Sabi Abdullahi ,presenting award to Abia State Governor  Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

L-r… Managing Director/Editor-in –Chief New Telegraph Mr Ayodele Aminu, with the Publisher, New Telegraph Newspapers, Senator Orji Kalu.

L-r …Special Project Manager, The Nation  Mr Lawrence Oladotun, CEO Seskay Marketing Communications Mr Sanni Omiata, Executive Editor of Upshots media; Mr  Mojeed  jamiu ,Head Media and External Relations United Bank of Africa Plc ;Mr  Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir; Head Media Relations Access bank Plc, Mr Abdul Imoyo .

L-r…  Borno State Commissioner For Housing & Energy ; Engr Saleh Yuguda, Publicity Director South East/South South Professionals of Nigeria ;Mr Collins Steve Ugwu; Benue State Governor ; Gov Samuel Ortom.

L-r …Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; Senate President Senator Ahmed Lawan received award , Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun during the New Telegraph award night at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, on Friday, 19 /11/2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

