Flagging off FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s ‘Sustainability Week’ activities with a public road clean up exercise tagged ” in Lagos

From left, Manufacturing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO (FCW), Lamidi Adekola; Corporate Affairs Director, FCW, Ore Famurewa; Managing Director, Sub Sahara Cluster, FCW, Ben Langat; General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Dr. Dolapo Fasawe; and Human Resources Director, FCW, Tope-Phillips Aikhuemelo, flagging off FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s ‘Sustainability Week’ activities with a public road clean up exercise tagged “Step up for a better planet” held in Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday, October 5, 2022