FirstBank splashes N4m on customers in Verve Card promo

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has rewarded 300 customers with the sum of N4 million at the bank’s ongoing Verve Card campaign.

The bank said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by its Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products of FirstBank, Mr Chuma Ezirim.

Ezirim said that the customers were rewarded in the sixth week of the promo.

“One hundred customers won N10,000 airtime and another set of 100 customers won N10,000 cash prize for transacting at least two times in the week.

“100 customers won N20,000 cash prize for transacting at least four times in the week,” he said.

Ezirim noted that the promo was designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

“We are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions.

“With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the value placed by customers on its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient, and rewarding digital banking service to customers,” he said.

According to him, a total of 651 prizes will be won over the next three weeks in the promo.

He said 200 people would win N10, 000 cash, 300 customers to win N10, 000 worth of airtime, and 300 customers to win N20, 000 cash.

Ezirim said that 50 customers would win various household items such as generator, table top refrigerator and gas cooker or N50,000 cash prize every four weeks.

He said that one customer would win the star prize of a brand new 2022 Suzuki S-Presso car for transacting 16 times during the period of the promo.

The Verve debit card is a Naira-denominated debit card that offers a convenient, fast, and secured payment for goods and services.

It is accepted on all channels connected to the Verve International network where the Interswitch/ Verve logo is displayed; Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sales (POS), and Web in Nigeria. (NAN)