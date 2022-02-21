First class graduate killed by gunmen in Anambra

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A first class graduate of Information and Media Studies has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

The deceased, Mr Sule Mathew was said to have been killed weekend along with some passengers he was travelling with at Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the stste.

Mathew recently bagged first class from the Faculty of Communication, Bayero University Kano.

According to a fellow ex-intern at PR Nigeria, which announced his death, Mathew had planned to go for the mandatory youth service corps before his death.

Mr Gambo Ibrahim added, “Mathew was among the first set of students to intern with PRNigeria Centre in Kano in 2019. He lost his father in June, few months to his final examination, and graduated as the overall best student of our Department in August 2021 and was due to enrol for mandatory NYSC programme next week.

“He was on a 6-month non-residential fellowship program that trains, and mentors young citizen activists to push for democratic reforms – Gidan Yanci. He was on his way to Anambra from Abuja when the gunmen attacked their vehicle”

Matthew’s coursemate, Binta Musawa, said, After waylaying them, the gunmen opened fire on them killing all of them except the driver who escaped. So, when we couldn’t reach him and hear of the incidence, we sent Sule’s picture to the mortuary to confirm if he was among those killed and we got feedback that he was identified among those killed.

“Prior to this sad news, I kept calling him on phone but couldn’t reach him then suddenly we heard this sad news. I am so shocked.”