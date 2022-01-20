Fire outbreak in school: Oyo restates commitment to protect schools

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has restated its commitment to collaborate with relevant agencies, to curb fire outbreak in public schools.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran said this during an assessment of a Grade ‘C’ customary Court building in Omoyeni Memorial Primary School, Ode-Aje, Ibadan, gutted by fire yesterday.

Dr. Adeniran reiterated the Board’s commitment to the protection of schools in the State, especially during the dry season.

Adeniran, who was accompanied by the Board and management team of the Agency, tasked head-teachers to ensure effective monitoring of classes and offices to guard against any illicit connection of electrical appliances and acts capable of causing the fire.

He charged them to be extra-vigilant in their environment and report any activity that may pose a threat to schools.

While sympathizing with the headship of the Customary Court, over the incident, Adeniran commended the school community over their contributions in putting the fire under control.

He also hinted that the Board will ensure collaboration with Ibadan South-East Local Government, under which the customary court is, adding that the building ravaged in the inferno would be rehabilitated as soon as possible.

“We commend you for being proactive and your quick intervention, which prevented this fire outbreak from spreading to classes here”, Adeniran said.

“The Board is so grateful there was no casualty and that this happened when pupils had left school. I enjoin you to ensure you monitor whatever these children are doing, and make sure all appliances are put off after school hours”, he appealed to school authorities.

The Chairman also emphasized the commitment of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to improving security in all schools, maintaining that all citizens must contribute to the safety of schools in the State.