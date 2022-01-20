Akala’s death, a painful loss, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Oyo mourns ex-gov  

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

An Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo has described the death of the former governor of Oyo state, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala as a great loss to Oyo state , and Nigeria .

Also, the Igbo Community Development Association in Oyo state (ICDA) has condole with the family of the late politician , and the entire people of Oyo state over the death of the former governor.

They spoke in a statement jointly signed by the Eze Ndigbo of Ibadan, Oyo state, Eze Dr. Alex Anozie and the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo in the state, Chief Ndidi Nzeakor and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday.

They also condoled with the state Governor Engr Seyi Makinde and the good people of the state over the death of the former Governor Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala.

Recall that Otunba Akala died in his home last week at the age of 71 years of age.

According to the statement, the death of the former Governor who was a local government Chairman,Deputy Governor to Chief Adewolu Ladoja before becoming Governor in 2007 through 2011 was a painful loss to Ndigbo in Oyo state.

Dr Anozie who is also the Deputy President of Ndieze in diaspora (south) said that the Ohaneze Ndigbo in Oyo state and the Igbo Community Development Association (ICDA) received the demise of Otunba Akala with shock and disbelief.

Dr Anozie and Chief Nzeakor while condoling the family of the former Governor observed that the vacuum created by him would be difficult to fill even as they prayed the almighty God to give the family, the Governor Oyo state, Ohaneze in the state and the entire Yoruba race, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

They also prayed the almighty God to grant the former Governor rest in his bosom , noting that his death was a very painful one to the entire Ohaneze in the state.