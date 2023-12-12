Finally, Ondo Gov Akeredolu hands over to Deputy as he proceeds on another medical leave abroad

…Family begs Tinubu for Air Ambulance, says condition critical

On the heels of his recent return to the country, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is again, expected to proceed on medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Official sources described the move as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

The latest disclosure was made in a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure.

Olatunde said that during his medical leave, the governor will prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

According to him, “a formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State.

“He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations.

The statement added that “This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.

Based on scoop from Akeredolu’s close aide, the governor’s health condition had worsened.

The aide who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said the governor’s health condition had deteriorated, leaving his family members to resort to prayers as the ultimate solution.

This medium had enquired on the health status of Akeredolu from some of his aides following a report by an online portal, Sahara Reporters alleging that the governor was no longer able to stand on his feet as a result of the chemotherapy he has been receiving for the treatment of leukemia (blood cancer).

Akeredolu has been away from his desk for six months owing to his health situation. The continuous absence of Akeredolu from his desk recently caused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State to insist that he transmits power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to function as Acting Governor.

According to the party, since the governor “is sick or at best recuperating, thus he remains missing in action and the state deserves every attention, the Constitution has made provisions for a period like this.”