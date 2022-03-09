Finally, APC zones National Chairman to North Central, Secretary to South West

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally zoned it national chairman to the North-central while national secretary position goes to the South-west.

In a statement released by the Director Publicity Salihu Na’inna Dambatta, said the South-east will produce Deputy national chairman South, South-south to produce Deputy National Publicity Secretary among others.

See details below: APC CECPC Approves Zoning Formula for National Convention* During its regular meeting on March 8, 2022, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approved the recommendations of the Committee on Zoning as detailed below: NORTH-CENTRAL: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States 1. National Chairman 2. National Vice Chairman (North Central) 3. Deputy National Secretary 4. Deputy National Legal Adviser 5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary 6. Zonal Secretary 7. Zonal Youth Leader 8. Zonal Organising Secretary 9. Zonal Women Leader 10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)11. National Ex – Officio Member



SOUTH-SOUTH: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States 1. National Vice Chairman (South South) 2. National Publicity Secretary 3. National Women Leader 4. Deputy National Treasurer 5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary6. Zonal Secretary7. Zonal Youth Leader8. Zonal Organising Secretary9. Zonal Women Leader10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) 11. National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH – WEST: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States

1. National Secretary 2. National Vice Chairman (South West) 3. National Youth Leader 4. National Physically Challenged Leader5. Deputy National Auditor 6. Zonal Secretary7. Zonal Youth Leader 8. Zonal Organising Secretary 9. Zonal Women Leader 10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)11. National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH-EAST: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States

1. Deputy National Chairman (South) 2. National Vice Chairman (South East) 3. National Treasurer 4. National Welfare Secretary 5. Deputy National Organising Secretary 6. Zonal Secretary 7. Zonal Youth Leader 8. Zonal Organising Secretary 9. Zonal Women Leader 10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)11. National Ex – Officio Member NORTH – EAST: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States 1. Deputy National Chairman (North) 2. National Auditor 3. National Vice Chairman (North East) 4. Deputy National Financial Secretary 5. Deputy National Women Leader 6. Zonal Secretary 7. Zonal Youth Leader 8. Zonal Organising Secretary 9. Zonal Women Leader 10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD) 11. National Ex – Officio Member

NORTH -WEST: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States 1. National Vice Chairman (North West) 2. National Legal Adviser 3. National Organising Secretary 4. National Financial Secretary 5. Deputy National Youth Leader6. Zonal Secretary 7. Zonal Youth Leader 8. Zonal Organising Secretary 9. Zonal Women Leader 10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)11. National Ex-Officio Member Zonal Representatives on the CECPC wil coordinate the process in each zones.

