FG strengthens bilateral ties with Qatar

Chidimma Uchegbu- Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed its desire to strengthen bilateral ties with the Qatar Charity Organisation for economic development and growth of the country.

The Honourable Minister, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this disclosure during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Qatar Charity Organisation, led by the Ambassador of Qatar to Nigeria, Dr. Ali Bin Ghanem Alhajri to the Minister’s office, today February 20th, 2024.

Bagudu expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s longstanding friendship with Nigeria, highlighting the impactful intervention initiatives undertaken by the Organisation, particularly citing their commendable efforts in Kebbi state, where support was provided to low-income families, ensuring access to education for their children.

The Minister elucidated on the pivotal role of the Ministry in bilateral management and partnership development, emphasizing its desire to engage with sub-national entities, states, and local government authorities on economic matters. He assured the delegation of the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to extending assistance wherever challenges arise.

He reiterated one of the mandates of the Ministry which is to manage bilateral economic cooperation, including development aids and technical assistance programmes.

Highlighting the strides made in agricultural investment, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu disclosed the Ministry’s efforts in empowering farmers to increase productivity with a focus on facilitating exports to neighboring countries. He therefore assured of the Ministry’s readiness for collaboration and cooperation in this endeavor.

The Ambassador underscored the Qatar Charity Organisation’s collaborative efforts with the Government of Nigeria in supporting vulnerable communities across various states. He elaborated on the breadth of projects undertaken, spanning education, healthcare, water supply, economic empowerment, social housing, food security, and emergency relief. He added that over $76million has been spent in the country so far.

Also speaking, the Director of International Cooperation in the Ministry, Dr. Samson Ebimaro, assured the delegates of the Ministry’s receptiveness to developmental initiatives that enhance the welfare of the Nigerian populace was signed between both countries earlier.