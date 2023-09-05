FG, State Governments Urged to Invest in ICT, Youth Capacity development

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, PORT HARCOURT

The Federal and State Governments have been urged to invest heavily in the areas of Information Communication Technology (ICT), youths and human capacity development.

Director, Centre for Information and Telecommunication Engineering (CITE), University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Bourdillon Omijeh gave the charge yesterday during the graduation of 201 youths and kids from the 2023 edition of the “Catch Them Young” holiday digital booth camp initiative in Port Harcourt.

Prof. Omijeh in his address said government’s investment in ICT will not only empower and develop young Nigerians, but will create jobs and also go a long way in tackling the high rate of unemployment in the country.

He said the initiative, ‘Catch them Young’ was envisioned to bridge the gap of unemployment and create jobs for young Nigerians, train and develop human capacity through academia-industry based post graduate programmes in electronic, ICT and telecommunication engineering.

According to him, the programme is also aimed at training and equipping youths & kids with relevant digital skills to fit into the fourth industrial revolution and education 4.0 (plus), and as well fulfill their God-given destinies, to become world class digital innovators and entrepreneurs.

“When you look at the problem statement in our Nigeria university system today, we have a lot of first and second class holders without jobs. The problem is high rate of unemployment. So, the question is how do we bridge the gap? How do we create jobs and entrepreneurs?

“I am pleading with our government at the federal and state level to invest into youth and human capacity programmes.

“We just have to keep on embedding these skills in our children. The amount of money invested in them is never too much. The dividends is unquantifiable. There is hope for Nigeria.

“So, what we are advocating is learn, earn as you own. While you are undergoing a professional certification, develop skills so that at the point of your graduation from a university, you have both your degree and professional certification.”

Explaining further, Prof. Omijeh stated that the programme featured, two phases of trainings. “In the first phase, which was handled by CITE only, Ten courses including Ms-Word, Ms- Excel, Ms-Power Point, Web Design, Graphics Design, Python Programming, Mobile App Development, UI/UX, coding & Robotics were covered with a total of 164 participants and trainees in two categories, junior and senior categories between the ages 8-12 and 12-16 respectively.

“The second phase was handled in collaboration with NITDA with six additional courses; Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, 3D-Printing, Drone Technology, Digital Communication, Coding & Robotics with an overall participants of 201 trainees.”

He appreciated the management of UNIPORT for their support and the NITDA for their partnership through out the period of the programme which lasted for a month and appealed for more partnership from other relevant MDAs,

government organizations, industries, etc in their next editions.

Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, represented by the NITDA Coordinator, South South Zone, Dr. Sam Gambo disclosed that the students were introduced to emerging technologies of the 21st century.

He commended the management of UNIPORT for their collaboration and thanked the parents for sponsoring their children.

In their separate speeches, Rivers State Commissioner of Youth Development, Dr. Kenneth Chisom Gbali and his counterpart in the Ministry of Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom expressed readiness of the state government to partner with the centre by admitting the students directly to the state ICT centre immediately after their graduation from university.

They commended CITE and the parents for equipping and crediting in the future of the children and youths. Adding that the skills embedded in the youths will help them overcome the numerous challenges of the present society.

Dr. Gbali said, “When there are no resources, we depend on resourcefulness. Knowledge is power. The feature they say, belongs to those who learn more skills and apply it in a creative way. The best way to secure your future is to credit your future.”

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt and Chairman of the event, Prof. Owunari Georgewill congratulated the students and urged them to make judicious use of the skills and knowledge acquired.

The VC said the university believes in total education and hardwork, thus the decision to train and empower young people in skills and ICT. Noting that they are always proud of their products.

He stressed that this contributed to the institution’s recent ranking as number one university in the country.

He however charged young people to acquire skills that would help them in the future and in the society.