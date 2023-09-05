Islamic Adherents In Ogun Fume Over Attacks, Threats From Traditionalists

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji

ABEOKUTA – Muslim leaders in Ogun State on Thursday have condemned the incessant attacks and threats from traditional worshippers in the state.

The Muslim leaders reaffirmed their commitment to religious tolerance and condemned any infringement on Muslims’ right to worship freely.

The Islamic leaders made this known last Thursday at their quarterly meeting of the League of imams and Alfas, Ogun State Chapter held at the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta.

They called the attention of security agencies in the South West region on the recurring attacks on Muslims during traditionalist rituals.

They urged the state governors and security agencies in the Southwest to address this issue.

The Muslim leaders equally called on Inspector General of Police and Commissioners of Police in the region to put a stop to the dastardly act.

While commending the State government for respecting the rights of female Muslim students to wear hijab in schools, the Muslim community expressed dismay at reports of intimidation and persecution by some school authorities and teachers.

The community called on the government to advise these individuals to cease such actions, warning that appropriate legal action would be taken as necessary.

“The position of Islam with respect to people of other faiths is clear and unambiguous. Allah the Lord of the world declared in the glorious Qur’an (Q2:256) that “there is no compulsion in religion”. As such, muslims will not apply force on any persons by any means whatsoever on account of religious belief.

“The same way, we will not condone any form of infringement on the rights of the Muslims to perform their spiritual obligations as and when due. The recurrent attacks on Muslims going for worship in the mosques during the day when traditionalists had placed a ‘stay at home’ order because of some rituals during the day is ever fresh in our memory.

Furthermore, the recent threat by adherents of traditional religion against Muslims is condemnable and should not be taken lightly.

“We therefore call on the state governors and the security agencies in the Southwest to call the traditionalists to order.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Kayode Adeolu, Ph.D, MPM and the Commissioners of Police in the southwest states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are hereby put on notice regarding this ugly development. Islam is a religion of peace and Muslims are bearers of peace; we are Yorubas and are not strangers in our land.

“While the Muslim community appreciated the government of Ogun State for not depriving willing female Muslim students their fundamental right of using hijab in schools, it commended the cooperation of majority heads of schools across the state for being professional in their callings.

“The meeting noted with distaste, the activities of some of them and some teachers who are still in the habit of intimidating and persecuting female Muslim students for putting up the hijab. The government should advise them to desist from the act forthwith.”