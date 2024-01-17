FG  grants  13 new licences for generation off-grid,embedded power, IED

The Federal Government has issued 13 new licences for the generation of off-grid and embedded power, independent electricity distribution, as well as the trading of electricity.

The FG disclosed this through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and said the new licences were issued in the third quarter of 2023.

The NERC, in a statement, added that the cumulative quantum of electricity to be generated by the licensees was 40.9 megawatts.

Under the section titled, ‘Licences and Permits Issued or Renewed,’ in the latest third quarter 2023 report of the NERC, it was revealed that five new off-grid generation licences that would generate 8.81MW were issued during the review period, alongside one new licence for embedded generation of 5MW.

Also according to the report, the commission issues licences for electricity generation, transmission, distribution, trading and system operations in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“For activities that do not require licenses based on the provisions of sections 65-68 of the Electricity Act 2023, but still require authorisation from the commission, such as off-grid captive power generation and mini-grid development, the commission issues permits to the operators following a review of the relevant applications,” the NERC stated.

“One new licence for Independent Electricity Distribution Network, one new licence for trading, three off-grid generation licences, one embedded generation, and one IEDN licence,” the commission said on other licences that were issued.