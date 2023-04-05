FG declares two days Public Holidays for Easter

The Federal Government has presently declared two days of the holiday; Good Friday 7th April and Easter Monday, 10th April 2023, as public holidays.

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday in Abuja as pronounced by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

In his statement, he went further to encourage Christians to emulate Jesus Christ this Easter and practice sacrifice, unity, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace, and patience, as exemplified by His earthly ministry even as they celebrate and pray for an end to the challenges facing the country.

He said, “Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

In the end, Aregbesola assured the public that, the government will ensure a peaceful transition of power following the peaceful conduct of elections.

