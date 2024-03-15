FG commits to do all to support development of Nigeria’s abundant gas resources to end pains of fuel subsidy removal for citizens, industry, says Ekperikpe

It was a veritable celebration of a great business idea and excellent action, brilliant vision and unwavering foresight, as well as patriotic dedication to enterprise and country at the Greenville LNG’s Gas Liquefaction Plant in Rumuji Rivers State when the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), the Rt. Honourable Ekpo Ekperikpe led a high-powered federal government delegation on a working visit to the facility, last Tuesday.

The Chairman of Greenville LNG, Eddy van den Broeke, directors and management staff as well as many excited personnel of the company were on hand to receive the Honourable minister and his team in Rumuji Rivers State.

The Rumuji community also was not left out of the welcoming party as the Paramount Ruler of Odegu Kingdom, HRH Ohna Christian Elechi and his chiefs and people also joined Greenville LNG to receive the Hon. Minister and his visiting team.

Once the appropriate welcome courtesies were appropriately extended to the august visitors, the honourable minister and his delegation, in line with due process for entering into the high-tech and sensitive process-run Gas Liquefaction Plant, were cooperatively and respectfully inducted into all necessary HSE procedures.

At the Control Room, the technical command post of the plant’s operations, the minister spoke to the low emission status of Gas utilization as he said the federal government, in line with Nigeria’s commitments to global Climate Change remediation protocols, targets zero degenerative greenhouse emissions, stressing that Greenville’s low emission liquefied natural gas is the great pathway to government’s future environmental sustainability ideals, and an exemplary testament to worthy possibilities and legacy for generations coming.

Minister Ekpo also said that with the President Tinubu’s administration’s strategically courageous and operationally wise removal of fuel subsidy and its constraining effect on the nation’s development, the exploitation and utilisation of Nigeria’s abundant gas resources is now set to unleash the country’s sustainable development, growth and progress.

“The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will give all and every support to Greenville LNG and other Gas producers to achieve the nation’s desirable development”, Minister Ekpo strongly assured his hosts.

In a statement by the Minister after the visit to the Greenville LNG Plant, Rt. Hon. Ekpo Ekperikpe said, “I was impressed with the state-of-the -art facilities that I saw, and the additional jobs created for our citizens in the plant was fulfilling.”

He said, “Let me commend the foresight, dedication and patriotism of all investors and partners in this (Greenville) LNG plant given the volume of LNG it is supplying to bridge the demand gap in the domestic market.”

The minister encouraged Greenville LNG which is currently operating three Gas liquefaction trains in the facility to increase its trains.

“My assurance to Greenville LNG and indeed to all in LNG production and distribution plants in Nigeria, is that I will work assiduously with my team and other relevant organisations to resolve the crisis in gas (feedstock) supplies to ensure these investments operate at optimal capacities,” said the Minister.

In a related event, Greenville LNG also used the occasion to implement a corporate social responsibility and community relations initiative when the company presented a vehicle to the HRH, the Ohna of Odegu, the traditional ruler of its host community to assist the monarch’s ease of travel.

The happy and appreciative King in gratitude, prayed for continuing peace to further enhance increasing good success of Greenville LNG’s business in his domain and across Nigeria.

Greenville Director, Joseph Oyadoyin accompanied by other management staff of the company handed over the vehicle to the monarch in Rumuji.

Also on the Hon. Minister’s entourage were the Director of Gas in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Engr. Mrs Oluremi Komolafe and the Economic Adviser to the President, Dr Tope Fasua. The President’s Adviser on Energy, Sadiq Wanka was also in Rumuji for the event. Senior business as well as top banking executives and oil and gas industry executives were also in attendance at the event in Rumuji, Rivers State.

Greenville LNG’s executives at the event included the CEO, Laurent Maubre and the company’s Chief Financial Officer Raju Limbachiya. Other directors present were Chris Nathaniel, Alh. Zubairu Bayi, and Joseph Oyadoyin. Other Management Staff of the company present at the event were General Counsel Barr. (Mrs) Ngozi Efobi, head of procurement Shri Pandey, Security chief Alh. Yusuf Zaiyanna, external advisor Mr Werner Pirijins, Business development executive, Rajeev Verma, and head of Communications, PR and Strategic Liaison Prince Moses G. Duku, fnipr, amongst many other personnel of Greenville LNG.

Greenville LNG is Nigeria’s private sector’s leading producer and distributor of LNG and CNG for the domestic market. With the company’s efficient virtual pipeline consisting of more than 500 specialised LNG-powered gas delivery trucks capable of driving about 1,200 kilometres and 1,700 kilometres without the need to refuel, Grenville from its Rumuji Gas Plant and its Gas hubs, delivers sustainable and reliable LNG and CNG energy supplies to every part of Nigeria. With Stations in Rumuji, Benin, Shagamu, Koton-Karfe and Kaduna and with Lafia station about to be commissioned into service, Greenville is working actively to open 25 Hubs to enable the delivery of more affordable, cleaner, and more reliable LNG and CNG fuels for homes, industry and power plants across the country.

