I commend governor Kefas for creating Ministry of Social Justice, Re-Integration – Commissioner

EMMANUEL AWARI.Jalingo

Governor Kefas Agbu has called on Citizens to join hands with the government to promote Social Justice and steps towards creating a more equitable and just society for all.

The Governor represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Aminu Alkali stated this during this year’s World Social Justice Day held at the Office of the Wife of the Governor in Jalingo.

“Dear Citizens, Social Justice is not just the responsibility of government alone, but each and every one of us.

“We must work together to create a more just and equitable society where everyone can live with dignity and respect.

“Let us embrace the spirit of Social Justice by treating each other with fairness and kindness and working towards a better future for all.

“Our government believes that Social Justice is critical to ensuring that our citizens have access to basic amenities such as Education, Health and Affordable housing, irrespective of their Social status.

He said that to achieve the set goals, the government have implemented various programs that prioritize the welfare of the less privilege members of the society.

According to him, the government has invested in public education, provide scholarship to indigent students and constructed new buildings and classrooms in the state.

“We have constructed new hospitals and upgraded existing ones to carter for the healthcare needs of our people. In addition, we have implemented programs aimed at empowering Women, Youths and vulnerable groups such as people living with disabilities – he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner Ministry of Social Justice and Re – Integration, Hon. Filister Irarimam Musa said the theme for 2024 World Social Justice Day: “Bridging the Gaps, Building Alliance ” was chosen by the United Nations to emphasize the importance of collaboration and partnership in addressing the world challenges.

“Let me express my heartfelt gratitude to Governor Dr Kefas Agbu for creating Ministry of Social Justice and Re Intergation in Taraba State, which is the first and only in Nigeria as a whole.

“Let us always remember that Social Injustice still exist in this world and we still need to fight against it.

“This day represent a significant step towards creating a fair and equitable society where everyone has equal access to opportunity and resources regardless of their background.

She listed the five main principles of Social Justice to include, Access to resources, Equity, Participation, Diversity and Human Rights.

“As we know, Social Justice is an essential ingredients in creating a world that is Fair, Equitable and inclusive for all. It is through Social Justice that we can address and eradicate issues such as Poverty inequality and discrimination in our communities.

“Our awareness celebration in Taraba State on this auspicious day is a call to Economic, Gender Equality, Access to Education, Environmental Justice and Inclusion of Persons with disability.

“I urge us all to work together to ensure that Social Justice remains at the forefront of our agenda as we strive towards creating a better world for ourselves and feature generations – she said.

