FG Commissions Lafia -Obi -Awe-Tunga Road In Nassarawa State.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday commissioned the Lafia -Obi – Awe – Tunga road in Nassarawa State.

The 118km road links Lafia – Obi -Awe towns of Nassarawa State in the North Central region of Nigeria with the Tunga extension linking Taraba state.

The President while commissioning the road said, the road would serve the people well and boost commercial activities in the area.

“As you can all see, we are handing over today a 118 kilometre Road, which links the towns of Lafia- Obi- Awe- Tunga roads in Nassarawa State..”

The President who was represented by the Nassarawa State Director, Raw Material and Development, Dr. Zakari Musa Eladoga, explained that “Our commitment to improve road transport infrastructure, our determination to improve the ease of doing business, create jobs and prosperity to lift people out of poverty

brings us here today because the results of our

investment are manifesting, ” adding that the road is indeed a statement of economic efficiency and ease of doing business because travelling hours on the roads have been reduced.

Buhari further advised road users to drive in accordance with the law of high way codes.

“Now that we have this new well -built road, we owe it as duties to ourselves and to other road users to ensure that we take responsibility for the good usage of it. One of such duties is to ensure that we drive in accordance with the laws of the highway codes,” he noted.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, represented by the Director of Works, North Central, Engr. Omonege Rugba, noted that embarking on roads project by the administration of President Buhari was to ensure economic growth and prosperity for the country.

“These projects represent major investment in road Transport infrastructure which is a commitment of the Buhari administration as driver for economic growth and prosperity,” he remarked.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Bashir Nura Alkali,FCA,FCTI, who was represented by the Controller of Works, Nassarawa State, Engr. Daikwo Idah disclosed that the project has created both direct and indirect jobs as well as provided social and economic benefits for the citizens.

In his goodwil message, the Governor of Nassarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, while expressing appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the rehabilitation of the road, disclosed that travelling period from Obi to Lafia which used to be about one and a half hour has been reduced to 30minutes journey.