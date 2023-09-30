FG commences second phase vocational training for youths in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Federal Government, through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Rivers State has commenced the second phase of the Youth Transformation Training Scheme (YTTS) in Port Harcourt.

This came as part of Federal Government’s mandate to curb unemployment and provide skill sets for the teeming youths, as well as create wealth for the sustainable development of the nation.

According to NDE, the Scheme is designed to transform the financial and social fortune and to increase the productivity youths as well as curb the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking, the Director General of NDE, Abubakar Fikpo, expressed confidence in the scheme to reduce youth unemployment, saying the Directorate is impressed with the result of the first phase that saw a total of one thousand eight hundred fifteen(1,815) beneficiaries drawn from the thirty-six (36) States.

Fikpo disclosed that beneficiaries received training in different skills such as Catering, Fashion and design, Hairdressing, Welding, Panel beating, etc.

The DG, who was represented at the inauguration of the second phase of the scheme by the Rivers State Coordinator NDE, Mrs Maureen Okeji, noted that the second phase will last between 6-18 months and will cater to a total of 816 trainees across the federation.

Fikpo, however, charged beneficiaries to take full advantage of the programmes provided by the Federal Government through the NDE to better not only their lives but the entire community in line with the vision of the President, Bola Tinubu.

He further restated his commitment to creating more jobs in the country through the various initiatives and training facilitated by competent trainers to win the war against unemployment in Nigeria.

Also, Director of Vocational Skills Development (VSD) Mr. Issa Abdu, represented by Mr. Musa Ibrahim, urged beneficiaries to embrace skill acquisition saying: “The NDE has a responsibility towards the beneficiaries, and you all you who are recruited into the scheme, are expected to reciprocate this gesture by NDE through the YTTS by showing commitment to all the assigned task during the training, to enhance the success of the programme. This will also assist all participants to derive the maximum benefit.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries,Mrs. Jackson Chinyere, commended the NDE and Federal Government for their continued support for the unemployed youths in Rivers State.”