Female tenant kills landlord by pulling his manhood

A 33-year old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, for killing her 50-year old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele, over a minor disagreement.

This was made known on Tuesday by the spokesman of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

The suspect was said to have been arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota divisional headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo, who reported that his brother, Monday Oladele, had a disagreement with his tenant over the payment of electricity bill, and in the process, the said tenant grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

Olaleye Taiwo was quoted as saying consequently, the landlord fell on the ground and was unconscious.

The landlord, according to the statement, was rushed to General Hospital, Ota, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead. Upon the report, the spokesman said, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Sango Ota, CSP Saleh Dahiru, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation. He said on interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for electricity bill, but she insisted that until water was directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in she would not pay the electricity or any other utility bill. That led to a scuffle between them consequence upon which the suspect grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it. The deceased subsequently slumped, and he was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead by doctor on duty. The corpse is said to have been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

